Iconic Omega Speedmaster reimagined in a range of darker hues

Quick Summary New Omega Speedmaster models show off a classy range of dial options. But will the price be too much for some?

The Omega Speedmaster is widely regarded as one of the best watches of all time, and it isn't hard to see why. The chronograph has a storied history, having famously been worn by the astronauts who first landed on the moon back in the 1960s.

While most of us will never experience extremes like that, the quality assurance it provides has made it a popular choice for watch collectors in the modern age. And now, the range has been bolstered with a new collection of new models in darker hues.

(Image credit: Omega)

The Dark Side of the Moon and Grey Side of the Moon collections offer a range of darker hues for lovers of the iconic chronograph. There are seven new models in total, though it's really more like four with some variation in the strap choice.

Let's start with the three Dark Side of the Moon models. All of those make use of a black ceramic case, which sits a whopping 44.25mm across. That's a pretty wide design, and will make it tougher for some wrists to pull off.

The three versions include a black dial with white markings, a black dial with just a red seconds hand and a full blackout model. Each of the three is a dual sub-dial design, too.

(Image credit: Omega)

The Grey Side of the Moon is a more traditional affair, with the three sub-dial chronograph design returning here. That features a depiction of the moon laser-ablated onto the main bridge, which provides the dial design.

Each of the aforementioned variants is available on a colour-matched version of either a rubber or a fabric strap – apart from the variant with the red seconds hand. That's only offered on the rubber strap.

(Image credit: Omega)

Prices start from £13,100 / €15,200 / US$15,700 / AU$24,700 for the model with traditional white markings, and top out at £13,800 / €15,900 / US$16,400 / AU$25,925 for the Grey Side of the Moon models.

That's a fair chunk more than the common or garden variants – basically double, in fact! Whether or not that's worthwhile for you will depend on your taste, but it's certainly a neat addition to a burgeoning collection.