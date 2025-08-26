New Zenith Chronomaster Sport features a dial that's out of this world

Quick Summary Zenith just launched a new version of its classic chronograph – the Zenith Chronomaster Sport. That packs in a meteorite dial, adding a few more million years to the already impressive legacy of the piece.

We're big fans of the Zenith Chronomaster Sport here at T3. The chronograph offers just about everything a watch lover could want – style, legacy and a relatively attractive price point.

The base model – complete with a modern version of the same El Primero movement found in some older Rolex Daytona models – offers a solid option for those with a good packet to spend on a good watch. The brand has even toyed with the ultra-premium end of the market, with the Zenith Chronomaster Sport Rainbow which was launched earlier this year.

(Image credit: Zenith)

Now, there's another version hitting the market – and it is literally out of this world. The new version packs in a meteorite dial, adding a few million years to the already impressive history of the model.

Previously, the model had been available for users in the Japanese market, but the new announcement sees it available globally for the first time. There's also no mention of it being a limited edition, which is a good sign.

Specs wise, there's not a lot to differentiate it from the standard variant. The model features a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel. That sits 13.6mm thick, which is certainly on the chunkier side, but not too shabby in chronograph terms.

(Image credit: Zenith)

It's powered by the El Primero 3600 movement, which is the real piece de resistance of this range. That features a 5Hz beat rate, and a 60 hour power reserve, but it also enables the 1/10th of a second chronograph to function smoothly.

When you hit the pusher on this watch, the central chronograph seconds hand will make a full revolution in just ten seconds, rather than the usual sixty. Not only does that make for an impressive visual spectacle, it allows the user to track time to a much more granular degree.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Priced at CHF 16,900 / €18,300 / US$17,500 (approx. £15,500 / AU$32,300) this is slightly more costly than the standard model, though it feels like a justified price rise. You're getting a piece of real history included for the dial, and that makes it something special. It also looks killer, and will be an easy piece to wear for most people.