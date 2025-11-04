Mr Jones Watches’ new timepiece is seriously out of this world

QUICK SUMMARY Mr Jones Watches has added a new space-themed watch to its permanent watch collection. Available from 5th November, Continuum features a rocket, meteor, alien and astronaut on the colourful dial.

Mr Jones Watches is back again with another exciting new watch launch, and this time, it’s exploring space. Continuum is a new permanent fixture in the Mr Jones Watches collection, and it’s seriously out of this world, with stars, a rocket and aliens gracing its dial.

Mr Jones Watches is known for its bold, colourful watch designs, and the new Continuum is no exception. Inspired by space, Mr Jones Watches Continuum has a retro-futuristic design, and offers a truly unique way to tell the time.

As you can see, the dial of Mr Jones Watches Continuum doesn’t have any numerals, hour markers or hands. So, how exactly do you tell the time?! Well, the hour is shown through the bottom circular window of the white and red rocket which takes up the majority of the dial. For the minutes, a colourful meteor moves around the watch face.

Mr Jones Watches Continuum offers a new and fun way to tell the time, and is a joy to look at. The base of the dial is a mixture of blue and yellow, and is decorated by multi-coloured planets. There’s even an astronaut floating around and an alien with a stun gun located on the bottom left of the dial.

(Image credit: Mr Jones Watches)

The design of Mr Jones Watches Continuum was created by British illustrator and pattern designer, Jacqueline Colley. She’s known for her distinctive bright and pastel colour palette, and she describes the watch as having “lots of layered detail, bold shapes and a bit of disorder!”

Measuring 37mm, the case of Continuum is made from black stainless steel. It’s powered by the TY2709 20 jewel automatic mechanical movement and is finished with a grey silicone strap.

The Mr Jones Watches Continuum will be available to buy from tomorrow – 5th November 2025 – from the website or exclusively in Mr Jones Watches’ London store. It’s priced at £245 / $395 / €295.