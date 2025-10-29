New Citizen watches feature a unique material in the bracelet

Quick Summary A new collection of Citizen watches has arrived, with a unique bracelet material. The range is also limited edition, so you'll need to move quickly to get one.

If you're looking to find a truly underrated brand in the watch industry, Citizen is a strong candidate. The brand is really accessible, with a range of affordable options on offer, but also offers some incredible technology.

Its range of Eco-Drive movements, for example, draw power from any light source. That is seriously useful and means you should be able to go for longer periods without needing to change out a battery.

While those movements are present in its latest limited edition range, it's certainly not the focal point. Instead, that goes to the bracelet material, which fuses a few different innovative processes.

The centre links are crafted from something called Recrystallised Titanium, which is created when common or garden titanium is heated to a high-temperature and then cooled. The result looks mesmerising, with a mottled effect that you really don't see everyday.

(Image credit: Citizen)

That's flanked by super titanium, and treated with something called Duratect Platinum. That increases the hardness of the material, making it more resistant to scratches, while also giving it a glossy silver finish.

The range consists of three models, which share the same appearance with slightly reworked functionality. The first is a simple three-hand affair, with uses Direct Flight technology to quickly adjust the time and date in 26 time zones with the crown.

(Image credit: Citizen)

That's also the most wearable at 40.6mm across and 10.6mm tall. It's accurate to within +/-15 seconds per month, and can be synchronised with radio-controlled time for even greater accuracy. That one is priced at £895 (approx. €1,000 / US$1,200 / AU$1,800) and is limited to just 1,400 pieces worldwide.

The next model up the chain adds in a chronograph and a perpetual calendar, at the cost of some wearability. It sits 42mm across, costs £995 (approx. €1,150 / US$1,350 / AU$2,000) and will see 2,500 pieces offered globally. I think this one is my pick of the bunch, with the perfect marriage of functionality and form at a seriously great price.

(Image credit: Citizen)

Last, but not least, is the jewel in the crown of the range. That model packs in an F950 movement, which is the most advanced Eco-Drive Satellite Wave GPS watch movement. That offer's the world's fastest time-only signal reception, which can pull the signal in just 3 seconds.

(Image credit: Citizen)

Elsewhere, accuracy is improved to +/- five seconds per month, while a full charge will run for a staggering five years. You'll find a chronograph on offer here, as well as a perpetual calendar, making this a seriously well spec'd piece.

You will have to make a sacrifice though – at 44.6mm wide and 15.4mm tall, this one is going to need some tree-trunk arms to sit right. Still, at £1,595 (approx. €1,800 / US$2,100 / AU$3,200) and with 2,200 pieces available worldwide, I can see it being a popular pick.