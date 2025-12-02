Zenith’s new DEFY Extreme Chroma watches cleverly conceal a vibrant rainbow

QUICK SUMMARY Zenith has debuted two new limited edition DEFY Extreme Chroma watches. Available in black and white cases, the Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma hides a rainbow of colours in the movement underneath the skeletonised dial.

Zenith has just announced two new DEFY Extreme Chroma watches , and I can’t decide which one I want! Available in two case options, the new Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma watches are a combination of titanium and ceramic and hide a rainbow of colours in the dial.

These two new watches are the first time in two years that Zenith has added new Chroma designs to its DEFY Extreme collection. Following the success of the 2022 DEFY 21 Chroma in white, and the 2023 Chroma II in white and black, the Chroma is officially back and more colourful than ever.

Both editions of the Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma watches are made from titanium and ceramic materials. Housed in a 45mm case, the tachymeter and dial of the watch is perfectly rounded but are contrasted by sharp angles and lines on the bezel and case of the watch.

(Image credit: Zenith)

On the right side of the white ceramic or black micro-blasted titanium case is a bold crown flanked by two pushers that are designed to control the chronograph counters on the dial. The tachymeter scales just inside the bezel and the subdials are shown in bright colours – but that’s not the only colour on the new Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma watches.

Powered by the El Primero 9004 calibre movement, the bridges of the movement are PVD-coated in a rainbow of colours. These colours can be seen through the skeletonised, open-worked dial as well as on the hour markers and chronograph accents, including a power reserve at 12 o’clock, small seconds at six o’clock and hours and minutes at three and nine o’clock.

I love how vibrant and colourful the new Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma watches are and that they haven’t stuck to the same colours on each model. For the black version, it has darker colours like green, purple, red and orange, while the white edition has lighter shades with blue as a dominant colour.

(Image credit: Zenith)

The reverse of the Zenith DEFY Extreme Chroma watches also have more colour to show. The star-shaped rotor that Zenith is known for comes in blue for the black version and green for the white version. Both watches have three strap options to choose from, including rubber and Velcro straps, and a titanium bracelet.

The new DEFY Extreme Chroma watches are limited to just 100 pieces in each colourway.