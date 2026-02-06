Tissot bolsters an unsung hero in its range with four new models

Quick Summary Tissot has bolstered its PR516 collection once again. Four new models have arrived, including chronographs and models powered by the iconic Powermatic 80 movement.

It has been an impressive few years for the good folks at Tissot. When the brand reintroduced the iconic Tissot PRX in February 2021, I'm not sure anyone could have predicted quite how much of an impact it would go on to have.

But don't be mistaken for only considering the integrated bracelet model when you think of the brand. There's far more to love in the Tissot catalogue – including a quartet of additions to its PR516 collection.

That sees a pair of chronographs added to the range, alongside a new pair of 38mm automatic sports watches. Each variant is offered in white with a black bezel, or in a blue sunburst hue.

It's worth noting that those chronograph's make use of the more commonplace quartz movement. Recently, we saw some automatic chronograph models enter this range, though those were at a much higher price point.

The two automatic models make use of the brand's Powermatic 80 movement. That's the calibre which soared to prominence inside of the PRX range, though has since been integrated into watches of all shapes and sizes.

All of the new variants are water resistant to 100m. That's not quite good enough to call itself a dive watch, though it's more than enough for the day-to-day needs of most people.

They're all quite well-sized, too. The automatic models sit within a 38mm case, which is just over 11mm tall, while the chronographs are 40mm and just over 12mm tall. Both are crafted from stainless steel, too, with matching steel bracelets – three-link on the chronographs and five-link on the automatics.

Priced at £475 (approx. €550 / US$650 / AU$920) for the chronograph variants and £675 (approx. €780 / US$920 / AU$1,310) for the automatic models, these offer much of the same good value as you'd come to expect from the rest of the brand's catalogue.