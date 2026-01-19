TAG Heuer unveils a trio of new Carrera chronographs at LVMH Watch Week – my favourite isn't what you'd think

Quick Summary TAG Heuer has arrived at LVMH Watch Week with a trio of Carrera chronographs. There's something for everyone in this collection.

With LVMH Watch Week now underway, you can expect to see a wide range of new watches coming out at the moment. The iconic fashion house is home to a slew of top brands, with all of them showing off something new at the show.

That includes TAG Heuer, which has arrived at the show with a trio of new Carrera chronographs. Those show the breadth of what the model can offer, with something for every taste.

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Up first is the brand new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. That enjoys a glassbox crystal on top, giving the model a distinctly retro flavour.

That's offered in three different colours – blue, green and black – and sits in a 41mm case crafted from stainless steel. The models are offered on a seven-link bracelet, and make use of a TH20-01 movement which offers 80 hours of power reserve.

You'll also find the victory wreath engraved on the inside of the lugs. Priced at CHF 7,500 (approx. £7,000 / €8,050 / US$9,350 / AU$14,000) this looks set to be the dawn of a new era for the brand's Carrera flagship.

TAG Heuer Carrera Split-Seconds Chronograph

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Next up is a model which marks the introduction of the Split-Seconds Chronograph in the Carrera range. We've seen this complication employed by the brand in the past, but only in the Monaco range.

This model packs in a brand new TH81-01 movement, which builds on the one found in those Monaco references. That makes use of a 5Hz beat rate, and offers 65 hours of power reserve to boot.

That sits inside of a 42mm case crafted from grade 5 titanium. That's presented on a black leather strap, with red stitching.

Priced at CHF 110,000 (approx. £100,000 / €118,000 / US$137,500 / AU$205,000) this one is certainly going to be a rare one.

TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer

(Image credit: TAG Heuer)

Last, but by no means least, is the TAG Heuer Carrera Seafarer. Designed to pay tribute to a popular model originally seen in the late 1940s – and later crafted by Heuer for Abercrombie and Fitch – this model features an indicator so showcase the high and low tides.

That's adjusted by a pusher at the nine o'clock position, and makes a full revolution once every 29.53125 days. That level of specificity is seriously impressive.

Everything sits inside a 42mm stainless steel case, beneath a glassbox crystal and on a seven-link bracelet. The muted colour palette on the dial features a champagne dial, complete with yellow gold indices and a light blue and yellow colour scheme on the sub-dials.

Priced at CHF 8,300 (approx. £7,700 / €8,900 / US$10,350 / AU$15,500) this one looks set to be a popular pick – it's my personal favourite from the new range!