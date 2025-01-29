Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Purple – the perfect chronograph for most people

One of the beautiful things about collecting the best watches is that there really is something for everyone. Sure, certain pieces may have a broader stream of appeal, but there's no doubt that the creations of your wildest dreams are out there somewhere.
One thing which has almost always been on trend is a good chronograph. Born from the racetrack, these watches feature a stopwatch functionality, which was historically used to keep an eye on lap times.
The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is unquestionably one of the best out there. As part of the brand's LVMH Watch Week offering, they released a brand new version with a sumptuous purple dial. I was lucky enough to get hands on with it, to see whether it's worth your attention.
Let's kick things off with the specs. This model makes use of a 39mm stainless steel case. That's a great size for any watch, but especially a chronograph, which makes use of additional internal parts for the added functions.
We do see some evidence of that, though, with the 13.9mm case height. It's certainly not the most unassuming case design.
Inside, you'll find an in-house TH20-00 calibre. That's a solid movement with a brilliant 80 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.
The real star of this show is the dial, though. Dubbed a smokey purple, the sunray-brushed finish is absolutely gorgeous. It's luxurious and classy, without every straying into the realm of being gaudy.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
But enough chit-chat, let's dive into what this is like to wear. As you'd probably expect, that 39mm case diameter really works some magic on smaller wrists.
Even on my dainty arms, the whole case sat neatly within the confines, with no overhang. That's a really impressive feat, and makes the prospect of wearing a chronograph less daunting than it might otherwise be.
My fears about the case thickness also melted away once strapped on. It's much less noticeable than the spec sheet would suggest, and definitely wouldn't feel out of place for someone used to something in the 11-12mm region.
For me, though, the price point is the real winner here. £6,050 (approx. $7,500 / AU$12,000) is really not a lot for an automatic chronograph with an in-house calibre. Top that off with the infinitely wearable dimensions and the sumptuous colour of the dial, and it's practically a no-brainer.
If you've got this kind of cash for a chrono, there are very few which offer this kind of package.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
-
-
Starting a smart home? I'm an expert and this is the first gadget you should buy
Can you guess?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
I tried a brand new OLED TV so impressive it could steal the limelight from LG and Samsung
The Philips OLED+910 features the latest OLED panel, plus Ambilight for a unique experience
By Mike Lowe Published
-
Christopher Ward unveils a limited edition watch for the Year of the Snake
This might be the most unique Chinese New Year watch yet
By Sam Cross Published
-
Atari's Asteroids watch is a dream for retro fashionistas – just don't expect to tell the time
To celebrate 45 years of the iconic 8-bit game, Atari has crafted a quirky watch
By Sam Cross Published
-
Tissot celebrates the 2025 NBA season with special edition Supersport watch
Basketball fans will love Tissot’s new Supersport NBA Special Edition watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Hands on with the Vacheron Constantin 222 in Steel – one of the most sought-after watches ever is finally real
Can a steel watch be luxury? Vacheron Constantin seems to think so
By Sam Cross Published
-
Year of the Snake 2025: 13 snake-inspired watches from Hublot, Swatch, Jaeger-LeCoultre and more
Celebrate the Year of the Snake with these special edition watches
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Valentine's Day Gift Guide 2025: luxurious gifts for the style savvy
The big day is just around the corner
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Dior rounds off Paris Fashion Week with new Dior Grand Soir Automate collections
Dior debuts three Dior Grand Soir Automate watches with new dial designs
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
New Swatch x Blancpain Fifty Fathoms Pink Ocean might be my dream dive watch
There's big Kenergy coming from this collaboration
By Sam Cross Published