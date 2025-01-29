Hands on with the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in Purple – the perfect chronograph for most people

One of the beautiful things about collecting the best watches is that there really is something for everyone. Sure, certain pieces may have a broader stream of appeal, but there's no doubt that the creations of your wildest dreams are out there somewhere.

One thing which has almost always been on trend is a good chronograph. Born from the racetrack, these watches feature a stopwatch functionality, which was historically used to keep an eye on lap times.

The TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph is unquestionably one of the best out there. As part of the brand's LVMH Watch Week offering, they released a brand new version with a sumptuous purple dial. I was lucky enough to get hands on with it, to see whether it's worth your attention.

(Image credit: Future)

Let's kick things off with the specs. This model makes use of a 39mm stainless steel case. That's a great size for any watch, but especially a chronograph, which makes use of additional internal parts for the added functions.

We do see some evidence of that, though, with the 13.9mm case height. It's certainly not the most unassuming case design.

Inside, you'll find an in-house TH20-00 calibre. That's a solid movement with a brilliant 80 hours of power reserve and a 4Hz beat rate.

The real star of this show is the dial, though. Dubbed a smokey purple, the sunray-brushed finish is absolutely gorgeous. It's luxurious and classy, without every straying into the realm of being gaudy.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future)

But enough chit-chat, let's dive into what this is like to wear. As you'd probably expect, that 39mm case diameter really works some magic on smaller wrists.

Even on my dainty arms, the whole case sat neatly within the confines, with no overhang. That's a really impressive feat, and makes the prospect of wearing a chronograph less daunting than it might otherwise be.

My fears about the case thickness also melted away once strapped on. It's much less noticeable than the spec sheet would suggest, and definitely wouldn't feel out of place for someone used to something in the 11-12mm region.

(Image credit: Future)

For me, though, the price point is the real winner here. £6,050 (approx. $7,500 / AU$12,000) is really not a lot for an automatic chronograph with an in-house calibre. Top that off with the infinitely wearable dimensions and the sumptuous colour of the dial, and it's practically a no-brainer.

If you've got this kind of cash for a chrono, there are very few which offer this kind of package.