TAG Heuer celebrates LVMH Watch Week with six new watches

Quick Summary
TAG Heuer has unveiled a huge collection of new watches as part of LVMH Watch Week.
That includes additions to the Carrera and Formula 1 collections.
LVMH Watch Week is finally upon us, and with it comes a range of big releases from the involved brands. Last year saw the unveiling of stunning pieces like the Zenith Chronomaster Original Triple Calendar and revitalised classics like the Bulgari Bulgari (so good they named it twice).
This year looks set to be no different. Straight out of the blocks is TAG Heuer. Fresh off the back of announcing a return to timekeeping in the Formula 1 series, the brand has unveiled no less than six pieces at the event – and all with a nod to its racing heritage.
That includes five models from the sporty Carrera catalogue, plus a new version of the Formula 1 Chronograph. There's a lot to get through, so let's jump straight in.
TAG Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph
This watch is a total classic, so it should come as no surprise that TAG Heuer is unveiling five new version of the Formula 1 chronograph. Those are essentially just different colour and strap options, including a new collaboration with the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.
All come in a 44mm grade-2 titanium case and pack an automatic movement inside. The 14.1mm case thickness is certainly on the large side, making this a pick for those with slightly larger wrists.
Priced from as little as 4,600 CHF (approx. £4,100 / $5,060 / AU$8,075) this looks like a solid addition to the brand's catalogue.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye
From Formula 1 to the Monte Carlo Rally, the new Chronosprint x Porsche Rallye proves that there really isn't a motorsport on earth which TAG Heuer hasn't been involved with. This new model pays homage to the introduction of the iconic Porsche 911, which made its competitive debut at the Rally in 1964.
There are two models in this collection – one in steel, and one in 18k yellow gold. Both feature a 42mm case, with a TH20-08 automatic movement inside. Both are also limited – 911 pieces of the steel version will be made, while just 11 of the gold will see the light of day.
Priced at 10,000 CHF (approx. £8,950 / $11,000 / AU$17,500) and 24,000 CHF (approx. £21,500 / $26,500 / AU$42,100) these are certainly a strong pick for Porsche lovers with deep pockets.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph and Tourbillon
Far and away my pick of the bunch, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph comes in a sumptuous, luxurious smokey purple hue. It looks absolutely gorgeous – the perfect blend of playful and classy.
It's far from just a pretty face, either. The 39mm steel case is a real Goldilocks size for most people, especially when combined with a 46mm lug-to-lug measurement. You'll also find a rare-in-chronograph-terms 100m of water resistance and the TH20-00 movement inside.
Priced at just 6,500 CHF (approx. £5,820 / $7,150 / AU$11,400), I can see this one being a hit.
Of course, no watch launch would be complete without a tourbillon. The TAG Heuer Carrera Tourbillon follows much of the same design language, albeit in a slightly larger 42mm case.
That one is priced at 34,000 CHF (approx. £30,500 / $37,500 / AU$59,750) which is actually quite a good price for a tourbillon piece.
TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph
Another new Carrera Chrono, this time lashed with a selection of 72 diamonds. That forms a full 60 second / minute track around the outer edge, as well as the 12 indices on the dial.
While there is definitely a more traditionally feminine slant to the powdery pink variant, the 39mm case diameter ensures a versatile wearing experience for people of all genders.
Priced at just 8,400 CHF (approx. £7,500 / $9,250 / AU$14,800) for the powdery pink and a smidge more for the blue – likely owing to the slightly nicer alligator leather strap – this looks like a good way to enjoy some diamonds for a good price.
TAG Heuer Carrera Date
Another feminine-leaning watch with mass appeal, the new TAG Heuer Carrera Date model features either a lilac or a powdery pink sunray brushed dial. That sits within a 36mm steel case – a real peach for smaller wrists – and utilises 11 0.22ct diamonds for the hour markers.
It's a brilliant design. The plain bezel and dial are hallmarks of a classic office watch, yet the diamonds add a touch of class and style. Priced at just 4,250 CHF (approx. £3,800 / $4,700 / AU$7,500) this looks set to be a hit.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
