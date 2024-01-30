The Bulgari Bulgari is back and crafted in stunning yellow gold

Bulgari has just announced a series of new novelties at LVMH Watch Week , including a revival of its iconic Bulgari Bulgari. The luxury fashion house is drawing close to the 50th anniversary of its iconic Bulgari Bulgari timepiece, and to celebrate, Bulgari has reinvented the original watch design in glowing yellow gold and rose gold materials.

The original Bulgari Bulgari watch has a long history within the brand, dating back to 1975 when it was first created. With ‘BVLGARI BVLGARI’ inscribed boldly on the bezel, the watch was inspired by Roman coins and has kept this ancient Rome inspiration throughout its many new iterations over the years. The Bulgari Bulgari timepiece gained popularity in the 70s and 80s, and today, it’s back and paying tribute to these historical designs in a modern and contemporary way.

At LVMH Watch Week, Bulgari debuted two new Bulgari Bulgari watches: the 103967 in yellow gold with a black dial and the 103968 in rose gold with a silver opaline dial. Aside from the two different materials, the watches are available in two case sizes, a smaller vintage-inspired 26mm diameter and a larger gender-neutral 38mm diameter.

The iconic Bulgari Bulgari letters are still engraved on the bezel, and the dials are more subtle to allow the coin-inspired lettering to stand out. The dials simply feature gilded hour markers and hands and a date window at the three o’clock position. For complete timekeeping accuracy, both watches are powered by a self-winding mechanical manufacture movement, the Caliber BVL191 ‘solotempo’.

The two watch designs are complete with open case backs, yellow or rose gold crowns, a 42 hour power reserve and 50 metre water resistance. The transparent case backs give a full view of the gears and inner workings of the watch, and the bracelet options include a black or brown alligator strap. Both watches are truly stunning, particularly the yellow gold and black dial variation which is my personal favourite from Bulgari’s new novelties.

The gold theme seems to be running through all the latest Bulgari watches at LVMH Watch Week. Bulgari has also announced a new Octo Finissimo in yellow gold which is paired with a lacquered blue sunray dial, one of Bulgari’s signature designs. The 40mm watch contrasts beautifully with the deep blue and golden hands and hour markers, and it has a small seconds counter between the six and nine o’clock positions.

Bulgari hasn’t stopped there either, as the brand is celebrating its 10th anniversary of the Lucea collection with (you guessed it) yellow and rose golden glowing designs. Bulgari has released multiple new Lucea timepieces, although the most standout design is the Lucea 103730 which features a steel and rose gold case, a green malachite Intarsio dial with sapphire and diamonds adorning the bezel and hour markers.