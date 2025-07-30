PS Plus adding forgotten RPG gem for PS5 and PS4 for free

Quick Summary The August lineup of free PS Plus games includes Lies of P – a largely forgotten but excellent Soulslike RPG with an excellent premise. In addition, all members get Day Z and My Hero One’s Justice 2 from 5 August.

PlayStation Plus has been a touch hit and miss recently, especially with the free monthly games it makes available to all subscribers, Essential included.

Diablo IV was a highlight last month, for sure, but we've had rather a mixed bag of titles in the first half of 2025. Certainly when you consider that Cyberpunk 2077 was made available to Extra and Premium members as part of the latest catalogue drop.

Thankfully though, the August lineup contains a game I consider a must-play – one that many likely haven't already. And it'll be available to all PS Plus members on PS5, PS5 Pro and even PS4, across all tiers.

Lies of P - Launch Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games - YouTube Watch On

Lies of P might have passed you by on its release at the tail end of 2023, but it's well worth a second look.

Loosely based on the story of Pinocchio, it's a beautifully crafted Soulslike action-RPG with stunning, gothic-style graphics and a dark, mysterious tone.

You play as the eponymous P – a life-sized puppet who sets out to find his maker, Geppetto and uncover the secret of the petrification disease that's cursed the world's citizens.

As with many games inspired by Dark Souls, you must battle bosses and other hostile forces along the way, using a range of different melee weapons and well-timed actions.

There's an expansion available to purchase too – Overture – should you fancy additional Lies of P action after completion. That's not part of the PS Plus free games push, however.

What other games are coming to PS Plus in August 2025

You do get a couple of other games in August, though – and both are PS4 titles that also run on PS5, so every PlayStation owner can play them.

Day Z is a massively multiplayer survival action game that plonks you into a zombie-infested open world landscape. While My Hero One’s Justice 2 is a sequel to the manga tie-in 3D battle arena that's also something of a hidden gem.

Both will be available on the same day as Lies of P, which will arrive on 5 August 2025 for all PS Plus subscribers, Essential, Extra and Premium (Deluxe in some regions, such as Australia).

If you still want to download and play Diablo IV, The King of Fighters XV, and Jusant, you have until the end of the day on 4 August before the opportunity expires.