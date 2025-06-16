Play new PS5 exclusive for free ahead of 2026 release – but you must act fast

It's been a busy gaming calendar in 2025 already, but while the Nintendo Switch 2 has stolen many of the recent headlines, there's a lot going on in the world of PlayStation too.

One such bonus for PS5 gamers is that a AAA title not due for release until 2026, Nioh 3, is available to play as a demo right now. You read that correctly – you can dig into the game today to see if it's one to add to your most-wanted list.

It's a time-limited promotion exclusive for PlayStation 5 gamers. However, it expires in just a matter of days and hours – at the end of Wednesday 18 June. So you'd best be quick to get an explore of the forthcoming sequel.

Watch the Nioh 3 trailer

Nioh 3 - Announcement Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

Is Nioh a good game?

The Nioh games are often considered 'Soulslike' in terms of difficulty, the comparison to Dark Souls being a staple point. Some argue one is trickier than the other – owed to complex combat mechanics.

The original Nioh, which launched in 2017, sits high on the Metacritic chart, with an 88% score. The sequel, Nioh 2, which launched in 2020, isn't far behind, on 85%. Both are very high scores, reflecting the titles' quality.

The third game obviously isn't out in full yet, so there's no score on Metacritic – but you can preview the game yourself in both Samurai and Ninja gameplay styles. Other players' feedback has it rated at 4.49/5 stars at present on the PlayStation Store.

It's an 'Alpha Demo', too, so it's bold for the developer, Koei Tecmo, to be putting it to public. That shows confidence in the new title, with player feedback being a big part of the reason. A survey on the official game website will take on players' pointers to help craft the best Nioh game ever.

How to play Nioh 3 on PS5 now

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) (Image credit: Koei Tecmo) (Image credit: Koei Tecmo)

While Nioh 3 will release for PlayStation 5 and on Steam for Windows PC – with both due in 2026 – the demo is exclusively available for PS5 gamers right now.

You can gain access using the PlayStation Store, through until 18 June, with an extra sweetener through into the mix. If you clear the demo then you'll unlock "a special helmet to use in Nioh 3’s full game upon release".

So if you're a major Nioh fan then that's a no-brainer to sign-in, establish your thoughts on the game, and even nab a special item for when you inevitably buy the full game next year.

Exactly when is still unclear, asides from 'early 2026', and this demo could provide such feedback that this date will slip further – but we'll just have to wait and see. For now, though, be quick and go play through the demo!