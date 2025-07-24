PS5 update coming that takes the DualSense controller to a whole new level

Quick Summary A new PS5 system software beta has added the ability to pair a DualSense controller with multiple devices at the same time. This is available to invited participants initially, with a wider rollout coming "later".

A forthcoming system software update is coming to the PlayStation 5 soon that'll add a feature I've been wanting for years.

As well as other tweaks and patches, the update will give the DualSense wireless controller a big boost – with a new ability that those who want to use it across multiple platforms will especially welcome.

Available first in a beta rollout before a full public release, the new system software for PS5 and PS5 Pro will enable DualSense and DualSense Edge controllers to connect wirelessly to more than one device.

We have long been able to use a DualSense with an iPad over Bluetooth, for example, but once paired it won't then work with a PS5 or PC without needing to be paired again each time.

The new update will add the option to pair the controller with up to four devices simultaneously, so you'll be able to pair it with your PS5, a PC or Mac, a tablet and a phone without needing to go through the process over and again.

How DualSense multiple pairing works

Cleverly, the four available device slots will correspond with one of the action buttons on the controller – triangle, circle, square or cross. You put the controller into Bluetooth mode by pressing the PlayStation button and the button of choice, then pair it with your device. Then, when you want to use it with that device again, you just hit the same action button for three seconds.

This includes use on two separate PS5 consoles – such as a standard model and the PS5 Pro. You can hot swap the DualSense between them by pressing the dedicated button.

As a visual indicator, the controller's light bar will blink once the button is pressed to show you what slot you're using – between one and four times.

The new system software beta for PS5 is available to invited participants from today (24 July) and will be coming to everyone at a "later date".

Also coming soon is a Power Saver mode that will scale back the performance in supported games once activated. This gives you the choice to save energy while you play as part of Sony's "Road to Zero" environmental plan, although it'll be entirely optional.