Your PS5 Pro just got even better after long-awaited Sony patch

Because of the massive noise surrounding the launch of the Nintendo Switch 2 last week, a few smaller pieces of news have perhaps slipped under the radar of even dedicated gamers. If you're the proud owner of a PS5 Pro, though, you'll probably want to know about a recent update that Sony put live.

The most recent system update for PS5 and PS5 Pro consoles is labelled version 25.04-11.40.00, and its release notes are pretty vague. However, in a separate comment to hardware experts Digital Foundry, PlayStation apparently confirmed that the patch will fix a long-standing issue with the consoles' VRR implementation.

VRR stands for variable refresh rate, and basically covers how the console interacts with displays that can change their refresh rate on the fly to match the frame rate being output by the console. In theory, this should make for smoother-looking visuals since everything will be perfectly in sync.

In practice, though, the PS5 Pro and base PS5 were both running into a small set of problems in certain games, and had been for months. In titles like The Last of Us Part 2 and Diablo 4 (neither a tiny indie game), after playing for around half an hour, desync would start to become an issue and stuttering would occur.

This would be hard to notice unless you were looking for it, but once you noticed it, there was no going back. Now, after months of very localised outcries in certain communities, Sony has finally issued a fix.

The problem should be gone, so VRR will work as intended and all PS5 and PS5 Pro games should be able to use the feature to the fullest. Of course, it also needs you to have a VRR-capable display to game on, so if you're thinking of upgrading, you might want to check out our list of the best gaming TVs out there.

This might mean that your PS5 Pro can bump back up into being the most exciting and reliable console in your cabinet, although there's no denying the allure of the Switch 2 right now (which seems to be breaking sales records already).

