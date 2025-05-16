3 PS5 Pro Enhanced games so good they make it worth the money
Justifying the price of the PS5 Pro can be tough, but here are three games that give it a go
The PS5 Pro hit shelves last November, promising that players will no longer have to choose between the best visual fidelity and the smoothest frame rates.
But, there have been frustratingly few first-party Sony games in the months since launch to really make the significantly upgraded hardware sing (and there currently aren’t too many on the horizon either).
That doesn’t mean that the PS5 Pro isn’t worth picking up if you're a graphics-hungry gamer, though.
Here are three great reasons why.
Returnal
Housemarque’s brutally difficult, stunningly atmospheric roguelite was already one of the crown jewels in the PS5’s library, and its recent PS5 Pro patch makes it even better.
The third-person sci-fi shooter has 2.5x the pixels of the base version on PS5 Pro, which the developer has mostly achieved without sacrificing performance. That resolution boost really makes a difference too.
While it’s true that in a game like Returnal you’re often too focused on scraping through each enemy encounter in one piece to admire the scenery, the alien planet of Atropos is an awesome creation and deserves to be explored in the highest possible fidelity.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
The second part of Square Enix’s widely ambitious Final Fantasy VII remake trilogy was one of the standout games of 2024, but performance was notably disappointing on console, particularly if you opted for the blurry performance mode to get those improved frame rates.
Thankfully, it’s a very different story on PS5 Pro, which genuinely offers a night and day improvement in the visual department.
Thanks to the beefed-up console’s PSSR upscaling tech, you can get the true 4K/60fps experience without having to choose one or the other, which is exactly what the PS5 Pro promised to do. Exploring incredibly detailed locations like Costa del Sol and the Gold Saucer in much sharper image quality on the Pro is a literal game-changer.
Forza Horizon 5
Wait, why is the best Xbox racing game ever made popping up in a PlayStation-focused article?
In case you haven’t been paying attention, Microsoft has all but abandoned the console wars and now releases its first-party fare on other platforms, and the PS5 Pro is naturally a huge beneficiary of this. The Mexico-set open-world racer, Forza Horizon 5, is a phenomenal looking game wherever you play it, but the increased power of Sony’s premium console means it can render a lot more environmental detail in the 60fps performance mode.
So you’re effectively getting the fidelity of the 30fps mode at double the frame rate. As bizarre as it sounds, this makes the PS5 Pro the definitive Forza Horizon 5 experience on console. Sorry Xbox fans.
Matt is a freelance tech, entertainment and lifestyle journalist who has spent the best part of a decade writing about all three – and more – for various websites and in print. Previously news editor of Stuff, Matt has also written for the likes of GQ, Esquire, Shortlist, iMore, Trusted Reviews, Digital Spy and, of course, T3. When not playing video games or daydreaming about shiny new gadgets and pasta recipes, Matt can usually be found waiting not-so patiently for his beloved Tottenham Hotspur to win a trophy. The wait sadly goes on.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Boost lower body muscle and burn fat with this speedy 20 minute dumbbell workout
Leg day doesn’t have to be skipped, especially with quick, effective sessions like this
-
Ego Power+ LLM2236E-SP 55cm Self-Propelled Mower review: is this mower worth the price tag?
A mighty mower with muscle to match its eye-watering price tag of £1200
-
I'm quietly certain my PS5 Pro purchase will be a GTA 6 essential
Hope you didn't miss this
-
I swapped my PS5 Pro for a top-end Nvidia RTX 5070 rig – and I'm not sure I can go back
PC gaming has its claws back in me
-
3 best PS5 games you've probably never heard of
Itching for something new to play on your PS5? Don’t let any of these escape your attention for any longer
-
The 5 luxury PS5 Pro accessories I can't live without – How to upgrade your PlayStation in style
If you want a better experience for your PS5 Pro, you need these luxury upgrades
-
This PS5 Pro game proves the best part of next-gen isn't what you expected
Ray-traced reflections might be a mirage
-
One of the most underrated sci-fi games of all time will be free on PS5 soon
All PS Plus members are getting a couple of Hollywood big hitters in the April drop
-
I went into Atomfall expecting a British Fallout, but got a big surprise
Rebellion's retro-tastic sci-fi adventure is much more than previously imagined
-
I didn't expect this game to blow me away on PS5 Pro, but it looks unreal
Assassin's Creed Shadows is a pleasant surprise