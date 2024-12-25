5 best PS Plus games to download first on PS5 or PS5 Pro

So you've just got yourself a new PlayStation 5 or PS5 Pro, or a subscription to PS Plus Extra or Premium and are looking for something to play? Well, here are our tips for top games for you to download and try first.

PS Plus Extra and Premium members have access to the Game Catalogue – a library of 100s of PS5 and PS4 games to play at no extra cost. Some of them have PS5 Pro enhancements, and all of them run nicely no matter which console you own.

In all honesty, there are scores of games we could (and would) recommend, but we've chosen just five to get you going. Some are big name, AAA games you might have already have heard of, while a couple might come as a surprise. All of them offer top-notch experiences, however.

Dying Light 2 Stay Human - Launch Trailer | PS5, PS4 - YouTube Watch On

Dying Light 2 Stay Human

The sequel to one of the best zombie action action games of all time, Dying Light 2 is also a technical showcase for the PS5 Pro. It was one of the first PS5 Pro Enhanced titles, coming with better frame rates and resolutions on its graphics modes.

That being said, the parkour-based role-player still looks stunning on the regular PS5 too, with ray tracing supported if you're happy to play at 30 fps.

Developer Techland is one of those studios who you can trust to tweak and improve its games long after release, and Dying Light 2 has certainly benefitted from that attention.

The Last of Us Part I - Launch Trailer | PS5 Games - YouTube Watch On

The Last of Us Part I

One of the greatest games of all time was remastered for PS5 a couple of years ago, which provides the best way to play The Last of Us full stop.

Now it's also received a PS5 Pro Enhanced badge thanks to higher frame rates and more details shown thanks to the use of the console's new upscaling technologies.

Quite simply though, if you've never before played Naughty Dog's masterpiece, you really must give it a go. Just remember that it's an 18+ experience however, so might not be one to share with the kids.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart – Launch Trailer I PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Another sublime PS5 Pro Enhanced game, with ray tracing at higher frame rates than on standard consoles, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is still a stunning game no matter which generation you play it on.

Developed by the same studio as the Marvel's Spider-Man games, the platformer has so many tricks up its sleeve that you'll be hooked for weeks.

The main mechanic of hopping through dimensions to solve puzzles never gets old, while the look and feel of the game puts it right up there with Astro Bot as one of the most enjoyable PlayStation platform games of all time.

Frostpunk: Console Edition - Official Launch Trailer | PS4 - YouTube Watch On

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Perhaps not as famous as the games above, Frostpunk is nonetheless still as worthy a download.

It's a strategy game set on a frozen wasteland, tasking you with not only building a community, but in the most extreme circumstances. The likelihood of survival is slim, so the game presents a tough challenge, and that makes success ever more rewarding.

A sequel is now available on PC and is coming to PS5 in 2025, so now's a good time to get yourself acquainted.

Overcooked! All You Can Eat - Launch Trailer | PS5 - YouTube Watch On

Overcooked!: All You Can Eat Edition

While most of the games on this list are for adults only, here's a particular fave that the whole family can enjoy.

The Overcooked!: All You Can Eat Edition bundles the first two games and all extras, giving you plenty of couch co-op fun to play from the off.

Up to four players can take part as you cook meals in crazy locations for customers within a set time limit. Prepare for plenty of giggles.