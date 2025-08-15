I want this Switch 2 in classic 1991 Super Nintendo style more than anything

Sony recently announced an imminent restock of its 30th Anniversary Edition design PlayStation 5 console. Which got me thinking: what if Nintendo turned back the hands of time and did its own Switch 2 'Classic Edition' console?

Harking back to my 90s childhood, it's the Super Nintendo Entertainment System – SNES for short; otherwise known as the Super Famicom in the States – that holds the most special place in my heart.

So, like Andy Warhol conducting his print workers, I sought the assistance of Google Gemini to give me a glimpse of what such a console might look like. To my surprise, the very first result was a Switch 2 reimagining that I'd buy in a heartbeat (noting the key AI hiccup that it's the Super Famicom colourway, not SNES).

Switch 2 is already a modern classic

(Image credit: Future / Mike Lowe)

Not that the above image is real anyway, of course, it's merely crafted from the algorithms of artificial intelligence. But I've enjoyed the nostalgic little trip it's taken me on nonetheless.

Since its launch earlier this year, the Nintendo Switch 2 has become an instant classic. It's the fastest-selling console ever, for starters, having shipped more than 3.5 million units in four days, increasing to over 6 million units in seven weeks.

I've played it more than any other platform, for sure, with a much-needed revisit to Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom taking up a big chunk of my time. T3 named the console as Product of the Year and its 5-star review score seemed obvious from the day it was unboxed.

Lots of top-tier games already

(Image credit: Nintendo)

So while I don't need the Switch 2's mostly black finish – with that dash of red and blue – to be changed by any means, it hasn't stopped me dreaming. I assume other variants will appear by the end of 2025 anyway.

I do reckon a limited edition version would be snapped up by fans and sell out in seconds, though. Especially as next year marks 35 years since the SNES/Super Famicom launched way back in 1991 – if you can believe it.

There's plenty more real Nintendo entertainment to enjoy for now, however, with Donkey Kong: Bananza proving a real hit – "brilliant chaos" in my words – and upgrades like Super Mario Party Jamboree proving an absolute hoot.

So perhaps I don't need to lean into nostalgia lane and just soak up what Nintendo is currently offering. But as a dip into the past via the quirkiness of AI, I'd still snap up this Famicom-style Switch 2 in an instant.