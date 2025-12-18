Relive one of Nintendo's biggest mistakes – Virtual Boy for Switch / Switch 2 now up for preorder
Spend $100 to turn your Nintendo Switch / Switch 2 into Nintendo's biggest flop
The Nintendo Virtual Boy accessory for Switch and Switch 2 is now available to preorder.
It gives Switch owners the chance to play 14 VR games in the way they were intended when originally released in 1995.
As a retro games fan, I've so far bought every re-released gamepad for the Switch and Switch 2 – including the N64, GameCube, SNES, NES and Mega Drive / Genesis controllers. I will no doubt buy the latest accessory too, even though every cell in my body tells me not to.
That's because the Virtual Boy was undoubtedly Nintendo's biggest misstep in its console history – far more so than the Wii U. Hoping to capitalise on the emergence of consumer virtual reality, it comprised a stationary headset / visor, built-in controller, and presented a 3D view of red coloured wireframe graphics.
I was actually one of the first outside of Japan to have a go on the original – in a private session prior to CES 1995 – and while I was impressed by the concept, it was too much a toy and low res to work as a full consumer console, I thought.
That turned out to be the case, as it disappeared from sale just a year later. However, I've still occasionally dabbled in one or two of the handful of games, running in 2D through emulation. And now, thanks to the reissue of the device as a Switch accessory, I can actually revisit those heady days 30 years ago.
You can too, as the Virtual Boy for Nintendo Switch 2 / Switch is now available for preorder – at £66.99 in the UK, $99.99 in the US.
It'll ship on 17 February next year and comes with pretty much everything you need to have the authentic VB experience. You just need to supply your own controller this time (Joy-Cons and adapter, basically).
3D Virtual Boy games at last
One benefit is that the original games will be presented in 3D once more, using your Switch as the display for each eye. And while you'll also need a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription to download the games, they will be released at no extra cost.
There will be 14 games released initially, including Mario's Tennis, Galactic Pinball, and Teleroboxer.
It's worth also noting that if you don't want to order the Virtual Boy accessory with a stand, a cardboard model version is also available for preorder. It's priced at a more reasonable £16.99, $24.99.
I'm not exactly sure how you're meant to control the games with that version, but it seems like you keep the Joy-Cons attached to your Switch and hold the entire thing to your face.
