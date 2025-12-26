This vinyl deck is also a CD player – with a cunning, hidden transport inside

Quick Summary Mixx Audio has released a record player with an integrated CD player. But in a big convergence move, the CD player is in the centre of the turntable, neatly hidden away.

The Mixx Analog Plus is a vinyl deck with a difference – it sports a CD player ensconced in the middle of the turntable. The ultimate expression of convergence, this Mixx Audio player will spin all your retro discs for musical delight.

There's actually lots of sense in combining a record player and a CD player, especially for those who want to keep listening to classic formats, but don't want to fill their house with players for each type. Record players are large by necessity – the 12-inch vinyl records have to be accommodated somewhere – but having a separate CD player would just be messy, so there's definitely a market for this type of device.

The turntable is automatic, supporting both 12- and 7-inch records at 33 and 45rpm. There's an Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, with advanced functions like repeat, so you can listen to the same side of a record over and over.

But it's the hidden CD player that's the real gem here. Normally there's a separate CD transport, or a drawer resulting in a taller profile, but the best thing about the Mixx Analog Plus is that it just looks like a standard deck at 9.6cm.

There's a display on the front along with touch controls, but there's also an IR remote included. It supports CD, CD-R and CD-RW.

(Image credit: Mixx Audio)

In terms of connectivity, there's an RCA AUX out for connecting to an amp or speaker system while there's also Bluetooth to connect to wireless speakers or headphones. That applies to both the CD player and record player, so there's plenty of flexibility on how you get to listen to your music.

This combi player costs £299.99, so it's not the cheapest around, but it's unique in offering both formats, which some might see as a veritable bargain. Would this make it onto our list best record players?

While the design is certainly appealing, it does beg the question of what retro format fans are looking for. If they just want a discreet player, then streaming will take care of that, whereas the retro appeal of a turntable is because it's dripping in nostalgia. It's a great looking thing.

Does that apply to CD players too? There's still something lovely and geeky about a full-width component and whenever I see a CD player – like the Marantz CD6007 for example – I'm transported back to the 80s. Surely, that has just as much appeal as convergence?

Whatever your take, there are options for you.