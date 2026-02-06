Give any phone, laptop or tablet an audio upgrade with this affordable, unmissable accessory

Quick Summary Noble Audio just launched a great device for improving your audio quality on a budget. The Sceptre can turn any compatible USB-C device into an audiophile's dream.

If you're a lover of music, you probably want the best quality possible, in the easiest way. But whether you primarily listen on an iPhone, an Android phone or any other kind of device, you might find the experience a little lacklustre.

Fortunately, the good folks over at Noble Audio have launched a new product to help. The Sceptre is a new dongle which attaches via USB-C, and bypasses the limitations of the internal Bluetooth of your devices.

That makes use of Qualcomm's latest Bluetooth chip, which supports the Bluetooth 5.4 standard. By taking those transmissions to an external, dedicated device, users can gain a higher standard of wireless audio on just about any device you can think of.

The Sceptre makes use of advanced codecs like LDAC, aptX Adaptive, AAC and SBC, even on devices which wouldn't support them natively. That can seriously transform the potential of your devices, with better clarity and a more enjoyable listening experience.

In order to keep you powered in use, the Sceptre also includes a charge-through USB-C port. That means you could essentially keep this plugged in at all times, to enjoy killer audio while keeping your devices charged.

(Image credit: Noble Audio Sceptre)

The device allows for up to 20m of transmission, meaning you won't need to stay tethered to your phone for the best quality. It also opens the device up even further, with the ability to stream to powered speakers, for example.

Everything can be setup with the Noble app, which will already be familiar to users of the brand's earphones and headphones. Once you've set it up once, the device simply becomes a plug and play unit for any compatible USB-C device.

Priced at just £64.99 / €69.99 / US$69.99 (approx. AU$125), this might be one of the most cost-effective ways of bolstering your audio quality.