Next-generation Fire TVs have landed with brighter displays and a slick design

Quick Summary The latest Amazon Fire TVs announced at the end of last year are now available in the UK. The range includes new versions of the Fire TV 2-Series, Fire TV 4-Series and flagship Fire TV Omni QLED.

If you've been waiting to get your hands on Amazon's latest TV updates, you're in luck. The new versions were announced at the end of last year but until now have only been available in the US. Now, though, you can buy the latest 2-series, 4-series and Omni QLED TVs here in the UK.

Amazon's Fire TV line-up has a reputation for offering nice-looking TVs with impressive specs, for a reasonable price. With these latest models, though, they've certainly upped the ante, especially in the flagship model.

The Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series provide a more basic offering in either HD (2-Series) or 4K (4-Series) forms at sizes from 32 inches up to 55 inches. These models still very much look the part, thanks to the ultra-thin bezels and clean design, plus they benefit from a big spec boost.

The new quad-core processor is 30% faster than the previous models, as well as OmniSense technology to turn on the TV when someone enters the room. There's also a new dialogue boost function to make voices clearer.

Amazon Fire TV 2-Series (Image credit: Amazon)

The flagship Fire TV Omni QLED is available in 50-, 55-, and 65-inch sizes (there's no word on the 75-inch model yet). This new version is 60% brighter than the last model, with twice as many local dimming zones. Like the other models, it also features an upgraded processor, making it 40% faster.

The models still feature leading Dolby Vision and HDR10+ adaptive technology, the Amazon OmniSense tech and the ability to just talk to your TV when you want to control it.

For those not ready for a TV upgrade, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is also now available, bringing 4K quality with HDR10+ support to your TV, simply by plugging it in. This also runs the brand-new Vega operating system, which is faster and more efficient.

All the new models are available from today on Amazon.co.uk with an introductory offer until 10 Feb. Prices for the Fire TV 2-series start from £149.99, the Fire TV 4-Series starts from £259.99 and the Fire TV Omni QLED starts from £419.99.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED (Image credit: Amazon)