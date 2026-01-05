Amazon now has its own rival to Samsung's The Frame – the Ember Artline is a Fire TV and art installation in one

Quick Summary Amazon is set to rival Samsung with its first take on The Frame lifestyle TV. The Amazon Ember Artline will be available from spring, has a 4K QLED panel and runs on Fire TV.

Samsung really set a trend when it released its first The Frame TV. It was a one-of-kind concept at the time, effectively disguising a full-fledged television as wall art when not in use.

However, there have been several rivals since, with the likes of Hisense, TCL and LG each introducing their own take on the idea. Now another major brand has entered the fray – and this time it comes with a fair few extra bells and whistles.

That's because the Ember Artline TV is from Amazon and is therefore part of the tech giant's Fire TV range. It also benefits from being Alexa-enabled at source, and comes with integration with Amazon Photos.

The set is an extension of Amazon's Ambient Experience feature, which it launched on previous Fire TV models last year. This senses when you enter a room and displays photos or artwork, while also powering down again automatically when you leave again.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Artline therefore supports the same feature, but is designed in a way that it looks like a work of art on your wall. Available in 55- and 65-inches, the TV comes with a choice of 10 different frame styles – walnut, ash, teak, black oak, matte white, midnight blue, fig, pale gold, graphite, and silver.

We're still waiting on a full spec sheet, but the Artline will support Dolby Vision, HDR10+, Wi-Fi 6 and feature a 4K QLED panel. It'll also be just 1.5-inches thick.

It's priced at £949.99 in the UK and will be available from this coming spring. You can pre-register your interest in one from Amazon later today. You'll then be emailed when the TV is available for purchase.

Pricing for the US and other regions is yet to be revealed.

(Image credit: Amazon)

The all-new Amazon Ember TV range

The Amazon Ember Artline is just the first in the brand's new Ember lineup of TVs that will be coming in 2026. That's because it has decided to rebrand its entire Smart TV range as Ember.

The Amazon Ember series will encompass all Fire TV models going forward, it seems, including what replaces the Fire TV 2-series, 4-series and Omni QLED sets.

They'll sport Fire TV as the user experience, and the likes of Alexa and Amazon's Omnisense technology to turn on and off Ambient Experience when entering/exiting a room.