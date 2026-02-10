LG's new TV upgrade shows it's pushing back against Samsung in one key way

For a good stretch of years, there was basically no debate that the best "art TVs" on the market were being made by Samsung. That doesn't necessarily mean that its The Frame TVs were the best-value options out there (hence why they never sat atop our list of the best TVs overall), but they were superb for those who didn't want a black void in their living room.

Now, though, the picture is getting much more complicated, with a bunch of other big TV brands finally starting to get serious about competing with Samsung as far as wall art goes. LG is probably the biggest of those stepping things up, and it just underlined its current commitment to offering more art for people to view on their TVs while they're not watching movies or shows.

It just unveiled a partnership with Sedition, a digital art platform, to add over 300 new digital pieces of art to Gallery+, its subscription service for digital art pieces to display on LG TVs.

This means that, as well as more classical artwork and historical pieces that have already been available, you can choose from that wide array of more contemporary art, some of which is computer-generated and really quite futuristic, as you can see in the image atop this article.

This all takes the total number of art pieces available through Gallery+ to over 5,000 – as LG puts it, these encompass everything "from fine art to cinematic scenes and game visuals". So, you should be able to find a selection that sparks joy, albeit at an extra cost of $5/€5/£5 each month. There's a month's free trial in most regions, though, giving you a chance to test it out.

This move comes against the backdrop of one of the most impressive launches we saw at CES 2026 – the LG OLED W6 Wallpaper TV, a stunningly flat and non-reflective OLED panel with art as a major focus. I saw it in person and can confirm that it would be a gorgeous addition to any room, and LG clearly wants to push it this year.

Whether Gallery+ can gain momentum as a way for those already in possession of an LG OLED is sort of another question, but it's just as interesting a strategic move from LG. For those who want more modern art, though, this new drop does make it a little more attractive.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors