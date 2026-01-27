Pro-Ject launches the perfect all-in-one box for your audio needs

Quick Summary
Pro-Ject has launched a new version of its Pre Box.
That's a perfect all-in-one solution, which can tie your hi-fi system together.
Most people will know the audio brand, Pro-Ject, for its range of turntables, but it's certainly not all it offers. Today, the brand has unveiled a new unit, which is designed to simplify the modern hi-fi setup.
The Pre Box S3 is an unassumingly simple looking unit, which hides a range of functionality. The front panel features just three buttons and a dial, for example, ensuring everything stays simple and easy-to-use.
A total of 13 inputs and outputs offer a plethora of connectivity options for all manner of different devices. That includes and eARC input for connecting to a TV, a phono input for adding in your turntable and lots more.
As you'd probably expect of a versatile unit such as this, it can work in a number of different setups. Those making use of active speakers, for example, can utilise this as a control box, while it will also drive the power amp in a passive speaker setup.
Inside, a Cirrus Logic CS4344 DAC sits to offer impressive audio conversion. That allows for 24-bit/192kHz audio, while making use of a dual mono circuit layout which allows for fantastic channel separation.
There's even a built-in, dedicated headphone output, which ensures that users can enjoy the same simplicity and sound quality when listening on their own. That drives 2x70xW into 32 ohms, which ensures low distortion and lots of detail.
There's even Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which allows you to stream audio directly from your phone or tablet. That also includes aptX HD support, meaning you'll get 24-bit quality at up to 48kHz.
Priced at £499 / €599 (approx. US$690 / AU$990), this unit offers a compelling package for audio systems of all shapes and sizes. If you need something to tie all of your other bits together, this is a godsend.
Sam is an award-winning journalist with over six years of experience across print and digital media. As T3’s Senior Staff Writer, Sam covers everything from new phones and EVs to luxury watches and fragrances. Working across a range of different social media platforms alongside his written work, Sam is a familiar face for fans of T3. When he’s not reviewing snazzy products or hunting for stellar deals, Sam enjoys football, analog photography and writing music.
