There's a new skincare gadget promising visible results – and 91% of users agree

Nira Skin has announced the launch of its latest at-home skincare laser, following the success of its Pro Laser and Pro+ models. Unlike the best LED face masks, the new Nira Pro 3 works by gently heating the skin’s deeper layers, targeting areas that are hard to reach from the comfort of your own home.

The technology is backed by strong clinical results, with 91% of users reporting visible improvements in their skin, including better firmness and improvements in concerns like wrinkles, under-eye bags and dark circles.

The device is available to buy now for £699, exclusively through Nira’s online store. The brand also offers a skincare bundle designed to maximise results, featuring a deeply hydrating and skin-renewing topical duo, priced at £144.

(Image credit: Nira Skin)

Compared to the previous Pro+ model – which I’m currently in the middle of testing – the new Pro 3 has a few notable upgrades. It now offers nine treatment levels instead of five, alongside a 75% larger battery capacity, meaning it charges 56% faster and delivers up to 67% more sessions per charge.

“At Nira, our mission is to revolutionise skincare by putting the power of professional-grade laser technology into the hands of everyone,” said David Bean, Founder and President of Nira Skin. “With the Pro 3 laser, we're providing a solution that allows our customers to look as vibrant as they feel, offering professional-level skincare results at home that are comfortable, safe and actually work.”

As mentioned, I’m currently testing the Nira Pro+, so I’ll be sharing a more in-depth comparison once I’ve had more time with the new model.