Helinox updates two cult camping chairs with a clever new tension design
The updated Sunset Chair (re) and Beach Chair (re) introduce a new tension system, recycled aluminium frames and improved portability
Helinox has updated two of its most recognisable pieces of campsite furniture, introducing redesigned versions of the Sunset Chair and Beach Chair.
This comes only two weeks after the launch of the Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT, which use GhostGrid fabric and weigh under 2lb combined, setting yet another benchmark for ultralight gear.
Now called the Sunset Chair (re) and Beach Chair (re), the new models introduce what Helinox calls (re) Tension Design, a system that adds a second tension line to better distribute weight across the frame and improve comfort.Article continues below
The update builds on Helinox’s earlier Chair One (re) redesign, which introduced the brand’s “(re)” concept, a series of product updates focused on improving comfort, durability and sustainability without changing the packable designs the company is known for.
The Sunset Chair (re) retains the tall backrest that made the original popular with campers but now features longer leg poles, making it easier to get in and out while continuing to support the neck and shoulders during long evenings around camp.
Designed for sand and campsites
The Beach Chair (re) takes a different approach with its low seating position that keeps you closer to the ground, while splayed legs and flat feet help prevent the chair from sinking into sand, making it better suited to beaches and soft terrain.
The frames of both chairs are made from repurposed aluminium shavings that would otherwise be discarded, refined into alloy discs, and then formed into the structure.
Despite the updates, portability remains central to the design. Each chair packs into a compact carry case, weighs just over 3.5 lb (1,587 g) and supports up to 320 lb (145 kg) when assembled.
The Sunset Chair (re) and Beach Chair (re) are priced from $189.95 (~£142 / €165 / AU$268), with the Beach Chair also available in a fully ventilated mesh version priced at $209.95 (~£157 / €182 / AU$297).
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
