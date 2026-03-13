Helinox updates two cult camping chairs with a clever new tension design

Helinox has updated two of its most recognisable pieces of campsite furniture, introducing redesigned versions of the Sunset Chair and Beach Chair.

This comes only two weeks after the launch of the Chair Zero LT and Table Zero LT, which use GhostGrid fabric and weigh under 2lb combined, setting yet another benchmark for ultralight gear.

Now called the Sunset Chair (re) and Beach Chair (re), the new models introduce what Helinox calls (re) Tension Design, a system that adds a second tension line to better distribute weight across the frame and improve comfort.

Helinox Sunset Chair (re) (Image credit: Helinox)

The update builds on Helinox’s earlier Chair One (re) redesign, which introduced the brand’s “(re)” concept, a series of product updates focused on improving comfort, durability and sustainability without changing the packable designs the company is known for.

The Sunset Chair (re) retains the tall backrest that made the original popular with campers but now features longer leg poles, making it easier to get in and out while continuing to support the neck and shoulders during long evenings around camp.

Designed for sand and campsites

The Beach Chair (re) takes a different approach with its low seating position that keeps you closer to the ground, while splayed legs and flat feet help prevent the chair from sinking into sand, making it better suited to beaches and soft terrain.

The frames of both chairs are made from repurposed aluminium shavings that would otherwise be discarded, refined into alloy discs, and then formed into the structure.

Helinox Beach Chair (re) (Image credit: Helinox)

Despite the updates, portability remains central to the design. Each chair packs into a compact carry case, weighs just over 3.5 lb (1,587 g) and supports up to 320 lb (145 kg) when assembled.

The Sunset Chair (re) and Beach Chair (re) are priced from $189.95 (~£142 / €165 / AU$268), with the Beach Chair also available in a fully ventilated mesh version priced at $209.95 (~£157 / €182 / AU$297).