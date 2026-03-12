Netflix's new thriller is Jaws crossed with Twisters, and I can't wait

Who doesn't love a good genre mashup? There's no better way to reinvigorate a tried-and-tested formula than by violently crossbreeding it with another one – and that's the approach Netflix looks like it's taken with Thrash, its upcoming thriller movie, which got its first full trailer today.

The film is transparently a mashup of disaster movie subgenres, starting off as an homage to storm movies like Twisters and then taking a sharp left turn into different territory by adding in a swarm of sharks, straight outta Jaws. Those are two might charming sources to be pulling from, and the first trailer makes Thrash look like it could be a really fun movie night.

The movie will clearly start with a bunch of characters living their regular lives in a coastal town, while weather services start to predict a massive storm heading for their area. It won't take long for it to roll in from the ocean and bring a massive flood with it with the levees break – but that's not where the twist hits.

The trailer shows us a clear moment when a shipping truck gets speared by some rubble in the flood, and lets loose a massive tanker's worth of animal blood, creating what's basically a mega-lure for the local shark population. Before you know it, it looks like our various regular heroes will be fighting for survival against both the weather and the predators using it as cover.

Honestly, when a movie is willing to lean into its own campness like this, I find it pretty hard to criticise, and Thrash seems to me like it could have every chance of being a cult classic. Netflix's track record for this sort of picture isn't the greatest, but every so often it puts out a genre movie that's quite simply excellent (I'm looking at you, Rebel Ridge), so who's to say this one can't do the business.

It's not out for a good few weeks, though, with a release date of 10 April ensuring that you've got about a month to watch Twisters, Jaws, and whatever other disaster movies you think might be good prep.

