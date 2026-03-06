Disney+'s new sci-fi show gets a long-awaited trailer, and could be huge

The Testaments promises much pain

Max Freeman-Mills's avatar
By
published
in News
The Testaments on Disney+
(Image credit: Disney+)

When it comes to major and conspicuously long-running sci-fi streaming shows from recent years, there's no ignoring The Handmaid's Tale. This adaptation of a hugely influential and popular novel by Margaret Atwood was an immediate sensation when it came out in 2017, and went on to last for an impressive six seasons.

Image

Follow T3.com on Google News to keep our latest news, insights, and features at the top of your feeds!

The Testaments | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube The Testaments | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube
Watch On

This, too, is based on Atwood's work, after the author revisited her tale of Gilead's slow downfall years later. It picks up the story by focusing on a younger generation, with some continuity in terms of characters. The Handmaid's Tale had one main character, June, played by Elizabeth Moss, and it's June's daughter who takes centre stage this time around.

She'll be getting folded into an eerie and upsettingly old-school girl's school, in the hopes of reporting from Gilead to let people on the outside know how the regime has adapted since the events of the previous series. While there, she'll come to learn the trials and tribulations of these young women, which will doubtless involve some harrowing moments.

Image 1 of 5
The Testaments on Disney+
(Image credit: Disney+)

Possibly the most exciting fact revealed by this trailer (at least to me) is that Chase Infiniti will play a huge role, too. She's playing the main schoolgirl that Daisy will get close to, and after breaking out in a massive way last year with One Battle After Another, there's no doubt of what she can do with the right script and director.

We're only around a month away from the start of The Testaments, too. It'll premiere on 8 April here in the UK on Disney+ as yet another interesting Hulu production that gets grafted onto the streamer. We're not complaining! It's an exciting addition.

TOPICS
Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.