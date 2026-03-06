Disney+'s new sci-fi show gets a long-awaited trailer, and could be huge

When it comes to major and conspicuously long-running sci-fi streaming shows from recent years, there's no ignoring The Handmaid's Tale. This adaptation of a hugely influential and popular novel by Margaret Atwood was an immediate sensation when it came out in 2017, and went on to last for an impressive six seasons.

In that time it won its fair share of awards, and while it took some criticism for the way its story tended to reset between seasons, nonetheless stands as a pretty superb example of how to adapt such an ambitious work. Now, we're getting more of the story, thanks to the long-awaited debut of a sequel series, The Testaments.

The Testaments | Official Trailer | Disney+ UK - YouTube Watch On

This, too, is based on Atwood's work, after the author revisited her tale of Gilead's slow downfall years later. It picks up the story by focusing on a younger generation, with some continuity in terms of characters. The Handmaid's Tale had one main character, June, played by Elizabeth Moss, and it's June's daughter who takes centre stage this time around.

She'll be getting folded into an eerie and upsettingly old-school girl's school, in the hopes of reporting from Gilead to let people on the outside know how the regime has adapted since the events of the previous series. While there, she'll come to learn the trials and tribulations of these young women, which will doubtless involve some harrowing moments.

Possibly the most exciting fact revealed by this trailer (at least to me) is that Chase Infiniti will play a huge role, too. She's playing the main schoolgirl that Daisy will get close to, and after breaking out in a massive way last year with One Battle After Another, there's no doubt of what she can do with the right script and director.

We're only around a month away from the start of The Testaments, too. It'll premiere on 8 April here in the UK on Disney+ as yet another interesting Hulu production that gets grafted onto the streamer. We're not complaining! It's an exciting addition.