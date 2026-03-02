Nutribullet quietly launches new blender that shreds ingredients without batting an eye

QUICK SUMMARY Nutribullet has launched the Power Core Blender, its most powerful blender yet. Priced at $99.99, the Nutribullet Power Core Blender has a 1400W motor and six-point blade that expertly blends fresh and frozen ingredients.

Nutribullet has just quietly launched a new full-sized blender, and it might be its most powerful model yet. The new Nutribullet Power Core Blender is equipped with a powerful motor and sharp blades that shreds through fresh and frozen ingredients without batting an eye – and it’s keenly priced, too.

In the past year, almost every blender manufacturer has been focusing on portable and personal blenders, Nutribullet included. While I do love these small yet mighty blenders, it’s refreshing to see a brand prioritise bigger, family-sized blenders again, and the new Nutribullet Power Core Blender is exactly that.

The Nutribullet Power Core Blender is an extra-large family blender that can make a high volume of smoothies, sauces, soups and more. Its main blending vessel or jug can blend up to 72 ounces or nine cups at a time, so you can make smoothies for the whole family and then some.

Despite its large size, the Nutribullet Power Core Blender is surprisingly compact and can fit into most kitchen spaces. The base of the Nutribullet Power Core Blender contains a powerful 1400W motor that operates up to 20,000 RPM and when combined with the six-point stainless blade, the blender can crush, blend and shred through large volumes of fresh and frozen ingredients.

(Image credit: Nutribullet)

My favourite feature from all Nutribullet blenders is how simple the controls are. The Nutribullet Power Core Blender has three speeds to choose from, as well as a pulse function for quick blends or finishes. It also has an automatic smoothie setting to achieve the perfect texture with just a press of a button.

Due to its family-sized design, I expect the Nutribullet Power Core Blender to be much more expensive than it is. The only slight downside is that I won’t be able to get my hands on it for a while as I’m based in the UK and sadly, the Nutribullet Power Core Blender hasn’t made its way over here yet.

But US customers will definitely be happy to hear that the Nutribullet Power Core Blender is available to buy for $99.99 at Nutribullet . Under $100 for a large, high power blender? Sign me up!