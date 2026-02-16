Vitamix debuts beginner-friendly blender – but it’ll cost you more than you’d expect

QUICK SUMMARY Vitamix has debuted its new VX1 blender to its US market. The Vitamix VX1 has simple speed and cleaning programmes, and comes with a 64-ounce container for large volumes of smoothies, soups and more.

Vitamix has just launched the new VX1, a beginner-friendly blender with a not-so budget-friendly price. The brand has described it as a model for those who are “ready for their first real blender” and comes with simple controls and programmes – but it’ll cost you.

I have tested an unbelievable amount of blenders during my time as T3’s Home Editor, and the new Vitamix VX1 definitely looks like a durable, and high quality model that will last a long time. It can be used to make smoothies, sauces, nut butters, soups and even frozen drinks and desserts, making it very versatile.

While it might be described as an entry-level blender, the Vitamix VX1 actually comes with Vitamix’s biggest container. Ideal for small, medium and large blend batches, the Vitamix VX1 has a 64-ounce container which is the same as Vitamix’s 5200 blender, its most popular model to date.

Even better, if you’re a Vitamix fan and already have some of its blending vessels, the Vitamix VX1 is compatible with all its 48 and 64 oz containers and cup adapters. The design is similar to other Vitamix blenders and includes the main base which houses a high performance motor, and features stainless steel blades that can cut through fresh and frozen ingredients.

In my experience, simplicity is key with blenders, and the Vitamix VX1 couldn’t be more simple to use. It has ten speeds to choose from, and a pulse mode, as well as a self-cleaning programme where you add water and soap to the container and blend normally to clean it fully.

While the self-cleaning mode is undeniably helpful and doesn’t require too much work, the Vitamix VX1 isn’t dishwasher friendly which could be a slight catch to some. Another catch is the price, as it’s definitely not a cheap blender but it’s significantly less expensive than other models from Vitamix.

The Vitamix VX1 is available to buy now for $379.95 at Vitamix . As of writing, it’s not yet available in the UK.