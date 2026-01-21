Nespresso launches first pod coffee machine in years – and it’s the sleekest one yet
The Nespresso Vertuo Up has arrived in the US
QUICK SUMMARY
Nespresso has launched the Vertuo Up, its first new Vertuo pod coffee machine in years. It features a slim design and three-second brew time, as well as a new Coffee Creations button designed specifically for iced coffee.
Available now in the US for $229.99, UK pricing and availability are still to be confirmed.
Nespresso has surprised fans by unveiling a brand new Vertuo pod coffee machine for the first time in years. The Vertuo Up pairs a slim, modern design with everyday convenience, featuring a generous multi-position water tank to suit different kitchen setups.
The last machines we saw from the brand were the Vertuo Pop and Pop+, so this marks Nespresso’s first proper Vertuo release in a while. Like its predecessors, the Vertuo Up can brew six different cup sizes, and users can customise cup size and temperature via their phone.
It’s already available in the US for $229.99, in both black and white. However, UK coffee fans will have to wait as Nespresso hasn’t yet confirmed when it’ll arrive here or how much it’ll cost.
One of the standout upgrades is the new Coffee Creations button, which brews a more concentrated coffee designed specifically to be poured over ice. With iced coffee’s popularity showing no signs of slowing down, it feels like a very timely addition. It’s also Nespresso’s fastest Vertuo machine yet, firing up and ready to brew in just three seconds.
Elsewhere, the Vertuo Up features a smooth opening and closing lever, a slim footprint that won’t dominate your worktop, and enough clearance to accommodate travel mugs up to 7.5 inches tall.
I’m very excited about this one, and I’ll be sure to update you as soon as we hear more about a UK launch. I'm sure it'll be amongst our best pod coffee machine roundup in no time.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
