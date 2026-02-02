I’ve been waiting nearly a year for Philips’ easiest bean-to-cup coffee machine – and it’s finally here

QUICK SUMMARY Philips has finally launched its Baristina coffee machine in the UK, nearly a year after its European launch. It brews the perfect espresso or lungo in under 60 seconds, with a 16-bar pressure pump and a two-section bean container for easy bean switching. Available in white or black, it's available to buy from 6th February with a price yet to be confirmed.

Philips has finally launched its new Baristina coffee machine in the UK, nearly a year after it was first announced. The machine is designed to save coffee lovers both space and time, delivering the perfect espresso or lungo without an overwhelming list of options.

Its minimal, compact design (180 mm x 345 mm x 380 mm) makes it ideal for smaller kitchens or apartments, and the brew time of under 60 seconds means it's great for those with busy lives.

Whilst it’s been available in Europe and the US for €300/$400 since last year, UK fans (myself included) have been eagerly waiting for it. It should be available to buy from 6th February, and whilst we’re not entirely sure of the UK price yet, I’ll make sure to update you as soon as it’s confirmed.

(Image credit: Philips)

Whilst a lot of the best bean-to-cup machines are perfect if you love having 20 different coffee options at your fingertips, many people prefer the simplicity of a pod machine. The Baristina bridges that gap, providing high-quality bean extraction in a machine that’s just as simple to use.

It offers a 16-bar pressure pump to ensure full flavour from your beans, and the two-section bean container makes it easy to switch between bean types by twisting a knob. That said, one of my favourite touches is the small button on the back of the portafilter, which ejects the used coffee grounds straight into the bin.

(Image credit: Philips)

The machine is currently available in white or black, but if Philips follows the European model, users will be able to customise the filter in colours. It's also worth noting that the Baristina doesn’t include an integrated milk frother, but you can pick up a matching Baristina frother from Philips' website that whisks both hot and cold milk.

We’ll be reviewing the Philips Baristina on the site very soon, so keep an eye out for our full thoughts.

