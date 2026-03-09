This new Morphy Richards microwave has a premium look with an affordable price tag

QUICK SUMMARY Morphy Richards has launched its new Cassini 20L 800W Digital Microwave. It's a a stylish yet budget-friendly addition to the Cassini range, priced at £129.99. Available in Moonless Night Black, Olivine Green, and Outer Space Navy, it's available to buy on the Morphy Richards website now.

Morphy Richards has launched its latest microwave as part of the Cassini range. The Cassini 20L 800W Digital Microwave is available in three on-trend colours, yet still comes in relatively budget-friendly, priced at £129.99.

It’s offered in Moonless Night Black, Olivine Green and Outer Space Navy, and the Cassini range also includes a kettle and toaster. Buyers also have the option to grab all three appliances together as a coordinated set.

The Cassini 20L 800W Digital Microwave is available to buy now from Morphy Richards’ website, as well as Robert Dyas and B&Q.

It features a spacious 20-litre interior and a 24.5cm glass turntable, allowing it to easily accommodate full-sized dinner plates. It also has 95-minute timer and six power levels, including defrost.

The stainless steel interior adds both hygiene and durability, whilst the distinctive hexagonal Cassini design brings a modern touch to any kitchen. Dimensions are H26.2 × W45.2 × D35cm, with a weight of 10.5kg and an 800W output.

