Salter just dropped a new kitchen appliance range – and it has every gadget you could possibly imagine
Introducing the Alchemy collection...
Salter is well known for its stylish yet affordable kitchen ranges, giving homeowners across the UK the chance to match their appliances – a big guilty pleasure of mine, I’ll admit. Now, the brand has launched its latest collection, tapping perfectly into the monochrome look everyone seems to be loving this year.
The Alchemy range comes in a matte black finish with silver and gold accents. Not only does it look stylish on its own, but it’s also super easy to pair with pretty much any kitchen décor. The collection also includes almost every kitchen appliance you can think of – from the best kettles and toasters to, yes, even a matching bread bin.
It’s actually quite rare for a kitchen brand to go this all-in on a matching set. We’re used to seeing coordinated kettles and toasters, maybe the odd blender, but a fully cohesive range from top to bottom is often unheard of. Take a look at the full lineup below:
UK price
Available now?
Alchemy Stand Mixer
£69.99 (reduced from £72.99)
Yes
Alchemy 4-Slice Toaster
£49.99
Yes
Alchemy 1.7-litre Electric Kettle
£39.99
Yes
Alchemy Kettle & Toaster Set
£79.99
Yes
Alchemy Electric Hand Mixer
£22.99
Yes
Alchemy Electric Food Chopper
£19.99
Yes
Alchemy 3-in-1 Hand Blender Set
£27.99
Yes
Alchemy Stand Mixer & Hand Mixer
£97.99
Yes
Alchemy 3-Piece Canister Set
£19.99
Yes
Alchemy 4-Piece Countertop Set
£34.99
Yes
Alchemy Bread Bin With Lid
£24.99
Yes
Alchemy Bread Bin & Toaster Set
£61.99 (reduced from £64.99)
Yes
Alchemy Stand Mixer & Countertop Set
£94.99
Yes
Alchemy Kettle, Toaster & Bread Bin Set
£94.99
Yes
As you’ll spot, the Alchemy Stand Mixer is currently discounted and there are lots of great bundle offers, so now’s a great time to pick them up. Salter also has 15% off selected products on its site with the code FESTIVE15, so if you’ve got any last-minute Christmas presents to sort, definitely give it a look.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.