Salter just dropped a new kitchen appliance range – and it has every gadget you could possibly imagine

Salter is well known for its stylish yet affordable kitchen ranges, giving homeowners across the UK the chance to match their appliances – a big guilty pleasure of mine, I’ll admit. Now, the brand has launched its latest collection, tapping perfectly into the monochrome look everyone seems to be loving this year.

The Alchemy range comes in a matte black finish with silver and gold accents. Not only does it look stylish on its own, but it’s also super easy to pair with pretty much any kitchen décor. The collection also includes almost every kitchen appliance you can think of – from the best kettles and toasters to, yes, even a matching bread bin.

(Image credit: Salter)

It’s actually quite rare for a kitchen brand to go this all-in on a matching set. We’re used to seeing coordinated kettles and toasters, maybe the odd blender, but a fully cohesive range from top to bottom is often unheard of. Take a look at the full lineup below:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Salter Alchemy Range UK price Available now? Alchemy Stand Mixer £69.99 (reduced from £72.99) Yes Alchemy 4-Slice Toaster £49.99 Yes Alchemy 1.7-litre Electric Kettle £39.99 Yes Alchemy Kettle & Toaster Set £79.99 Yes Alchemy Electric Hand Mixer £22.99 Yes Alchemy Electric Food Chopper £19.99 Yes Alchemy 3-in-1 Hand Blender Set £27.99 Yes Alchemy Stand Mixer & Hand Mixer £97.99 Yes Alchemy 3-Piece Canister Set £19.99 Yes Alchemy 4-Piece Countertop Set £34.99 Yes Alchemy Bread Bin With Lid £24.99 Yes Alchemy Bread Bin & Toaster Set £61.99 (reduced from £64.99) Yes Alchemy Stand Mixer & Countertop Set £94.99 Yes Alchemy Kettle, Toaster & Bread Bin Set £94.99 Yes

As you’ll spot, the Alchemy Stand Mixer is currently discounted and there are lots of great bundle offers, so now’s a great time to pick them up. Salter also has 15% off selected products on its site with the code FESTIVE15, so if you’ve got any last-minute Christmas presents to sort, definitely give it a look.

(Image credit: Salter)