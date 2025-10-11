This is the only kitchen gadget you’ll actually use all autumn and winter

It’s no secret that the temperature has dropped quite a bit over the past few months. However, instead of cranking up your smart thermostat or splashing out on a new portable heater, there’s one kitchen gadget that I'd recommend for colder days.

The Morphy Richards Classic Soup Maker is an absolute must-have if you love soup and want something practical (and fun) for the cooler months. It comes with multiple programmes, letting you choose between smooth or chunky textures, and its generous 1.6-litre jug can serve up to four people in one go.

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

Morphy Richards claims it can make up four servings in as little as 21 minutes, giving you more time to spend with loved ones while still enjoying a warm, homemade meal.

The Blend button makes it easy to get the perfect consistency every time, and the pre-programmed settings mean your soup maker will even notify you when your dish is ready.

(Image credit: Morphy Richards)

Priced at just £79.99 (around $100) from the Morphy Richards online store, it’s a bargain for something this versatile. There's also a 15% discount if you're shopping from Morphy Richards for the first time, taking it down to just £67.99.

I’ve already added it to my Christmas wish list – and trust me, you’ll want one on yours too!