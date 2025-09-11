Kenwood reinvents the stand mixer with smart touchscreen and 60 pre-loaded recipes

QUICK SUMMARY Kenwood has launched its most advanced stand mixer yet, the Kenwood Cooking Chef. It combines induction cooking (20–200°C), built-in EasyWeigh scales, and a sleek 5-inch touchscreen with 60 recipes and 31 presets. Priced at £1,249.99, it's available to buy now via Kenwood’s online store and Harrods. US pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

Kenwood has long been a go-to for some of the best stand mixers, loved for their ease of use, stylish finishes and reliable results. However, its latest launch takes things far beyond baking.

The new Kenwood Cooking Chef looks like a traditional stand mixer at first glance, but it’s hiding some serious tech inside. Features such as induction cooking, built-in EasyWeigh scales, a sleek 5-inch smart touchscreen and 60 pre-loaded recipes means it’s designed to do more than just mix – it’s built to completely change how you cook at home.

Arriving now, the Cooking Chef will be available for £1,249.99 on Kenwood’s online store and exclusively at Harrods – the first retailer to stock the original Kenwood Chef 75 years ago. US pricing and availability is yet to be confirmed.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Design wise, the main standout of the Kenwood Cooking Chef is its sleek 5-inch touchscreen. It provides you with step-by-step guidance through every recipe and puts advanced cooking controls right at your fingertips. Paired with the Kenwood & Me app, you can browse recipes by meal type, ingredient, or dietary needs, then follow along with guided cooking that automatically adjusts the time and temperature.

Other thoughtful touches include EasyWeigh scales, so you can measure ingredients straight into the bowl, a BowlBright light for better visibility as you cook, and alerts when it’s time for the next step. It even includes induction cooking from 20 to 200 degrees, so you won't even have to transfer what you're making to an oven.

(Image credit: Kenwood)

Yes, it’s undeniably pricey, but with the rise of premium all-in-one kitchen appliances like the Thermomix TM7, there's clearly a space for this kind of high-tech helper in modern kitchens. It's also right up our street here at T3, so we'll hopefully be able to get our hands on it very soon.