Christmas Gadget Gift Guide, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and Christmas is almost upon us – but there's still plenty of time to get some amazing pressies to put under the tree with T3's incredible gadget gift guide. We've got something for everyone, whether it's kit to improve your life outdoors, the hottest retro tech, or gadget gifts for those who are notoriously hard to buy for.
Plus, we take a glimpse at the future of gaming highlight all the future-proof consoles you can get right now; we test the best bean-to-cup coffee machines on the market to find out which is deserving of your favourite mug; and we showcase the most stylish laptops that you'll be proud to show off on your travels.
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- Christmas Gadget Gift Guide – 119 must-buy tech gifts to spoil your loved ones… or just yourself!
- Meta reveals its smartest glasses yet – the new Ray-Ban Display with integrated lens display, weighing just 69g
- The future of gaming – the next-gen consoles you’ll be playing in the years ahead, and what to get while you wait
- iPhone Air rated – Apple’s slimmest and most desirable phone yet
- The best automatic bean-to-cup coffee machines – premium machines tested to see which delivers the most intoxicating brew
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra 2 rated – the best noise-cancelling headphones in the world just got upgraded
- Headturning laptops – perfect portables you’ll want to show off in public
