Incredible home gadgets, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, and with the winter on its way and more of us spending time indoors, now's the time to give you home a makeover – of the smart kind, anyway. We'll show you how to build the most hi-tech home in the neighbourhood with the latest smart gadgets, whether you need a hand with the chores, a better night's sleep, or you just wan't your home tech to look super stylish. We've got you, and your home, covered.

Plus, we test the latest one-box spatial audio soundbars and reveal which one is going to give you the best cinema surround sound ; showcase the ultimate coffee gadgets, from budget brewing to the dream espresso setup; and we test Google's flagship Android phone, the Pixel 10 Pro.

What's inside the latest T3?

In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:

Incredible home gadgets – the tech you need to build the smartest home in the neighbourhood!

– the tech you need to build the smartest home in the neighbourhood! iPhone 17 revealed – the latest Apple handset including the all-new and super-slim iPhone Air; the new Apple Watch range; and the AirPods Pro 3

– the latest Apple handset including the all-new and super-slim iPhone Air; the new Apple Watch range; and the AirPods Pro 3 T he coffee lovers’ gadget guide – the best tech to upgrade your home setup, from budget brewing to the dream espresso machine

– the best tech to upgrade your home setup, from budget brewing to the dream espresso machine Google Pixel 10 Pro rated – the best Android flagship ever

– the best Android flagship ever The best: spatial audio soundbars – bring the cinema experience to your lounge with these one-bar audio stunners

– bring the cinema experience to your lounge with these one-bar audio stunners HiSense U7Q Pro rated – stunning mini-LED TV is a relatively affordable alternative to OLED

– stunning mini-LED TV is a relatively affordable alternative to OLED Find your next smartwatch here – whether you want to do it all, look cool, or hang though, we’ve compiled the best smartwatches in every category

And so much more!

