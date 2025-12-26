3 must-have kitchen appliances to look out for in the Boxing Day sales

No one really tells you that Christmas lists kind of stop existing once you become an adult – especially if there are younger family members involved. You might get lucky and have a thoughtful partner or parent who actually listens to what you’ve been hinting at all year, but more often than not, Christmas morning turns into a bit of a lucky dip. You could unwrap absolutely anything.

That said, if there’s something you had your eye on this year and it didn’t make it under the tree, all is not lost. The Boxing Day sales are where retailers really get clever, especially when it comes to appliances and tech. Certain products almost always see big discounts, making it the perfect time to treat yourself to that dream luxury gift you didn’t quite get for Christmas.

Below, you’ll find the top three appliances that are pretty much guaranteed to show up with some great deals this Boxing Day – and why they’re always reduced. If you’re lucky, you might even spot a bargain or two that wasn’t on your radar at all.

1. Air fryer

(Image credit: Bosch)

The best air fryers have become one of those kitchen appliances that almost every household either already owns or wishes they did – so it’s no surprise they’re everywhere in Boxing Day sales. They're also hugely popular gifts at Christmas, so retailers often end up with excess stock that didn't sell during the festive rush. Boxing Day gives sellers a chance to shift this inventory without cutting prices too drastically before Christmas.

Retailers also know that air fryers are a gateway appliance. Once someone buys one, they’re more likely to start browsing other small kitchen tech, so discounting them on Boxing Day helps bring customers into stores (or onto sites) for bigger purchases too.

2. Coffee machines

(Image credit: Jura)

Coffee machines are almost a guaranteed fixture of Boxing Day sales, and there are a few reasons behind it. Firstly, coffee machines – especially high-end models like the best bean-to-cup models – are often luxury items that people hope to receive as gifts. When they don’t, many buyers wait for post-Christmas deals to finally treat themselves, which creates strong demand for discounts.

Secondly, manufacturers release new models frequently, so retailers will discount older stock once the latest versions arrive. Boxing Day is the perfect moment for this because many people are on holiday, browsing online and planning home upgrades for the new year.

3. Multi-cookers

(Image credit: Amazon)

Like air fryers and coffee machines, the best multi-cookers are a really popular gift choice. If a family member didn’t unwrap one on Christmas Day, they’re often top of the list when the sales begin, so retailers make sure there are plenty available at discounted prices.

Secondly, after overindulging through the holidays, many people start January with healthy eating resolutions. Multi-cookers are perfect for this, as they have lots of settings that allow users to prepare soups, stews, whole grains and lean meals with ease. Boxing Day sales tap into this mindset, offering deals that feel like the “first healthy purchase” of the new year.