“This style of cooking is one of the fastest growing trends” – Weber experts predict 2026 barbecue trends

Looking outside at the dreary weather, getting outside and firing up the barbecue is probably the last thing on your mind. But this time of year is when most big name barbecue brands release their newest collections – case in point: Weber recently announced its 2026 barbecue line-up , featuring smart charcoal grills and meat probes.

I’ve been covering barbecues for a few years now for T3, and I’ve loved watching which trend dominates each year. In 2024, smart barbecues began to emerge, and in 2025, charcoal grills and smokers started to make a big comeback.

But what can we expect to see in 2026? To find out more, I spoke to Weber who pinpointed three key barbecue trends to watch out for this year.

1. The rise of the griddle

The first prediction from Weber is that griddles or ‘planchas’ will start to become much more popular as “this style of cooking is one of the fastest growing trends.” Despite griddles being both indoor and outdoor appliances, the former tends to win out here, but apparently, not for long.

Griddles offer a versatile, flat-top cooking surface with edge-to-edge consistent heat and a wide cooking area. As more people are enjoying cooking outside than ever, with some even making full outdoor kitchens, a griddle looks to be a rational next step, as they can cook almost anything, from a full English breakfast and pancakes, to seafood and vegetables.

2. Smart connected barbecues continue to grow

(Image credit: Weber)

Smart barbecues began to emerge a few years ago, and while some thought it to be unnecessary to add smart technology to this type of cooking appliance, the trend has most certainly caught on – and Weber thinks it will continue to do so this year. The main force behind this is people want to cook tasty food with minimal effort which is where barbecue apps come into play.

As Pierre-Yves Gibut, Weber Brand Activation Manager (France & UK) states, “smart grilling is a game-changer for outdoor cooking.” With apps like Weber Connect, users can check in on their food’s progress, monitor temperature and receive alerts without having to hover around the grill. This kind of remote control is also more accessible for both barbecue beginners and grill masters, so everyone can enjoy outdoor cooking.

3. Premium robust designs

According to Weber, barbecue ownership has increased to 40% over the past few years. As this enthusiasm continues to grow, more people are looking for premium, robust models for all-year-round use, rather than just seasonal or cheap, disposable models.