5 things you should know before buying an outdoor smart light

Now that we’re finally starting to see a bit more sunshine after what feels like months of rain, many of us are turning our attention back to the garden. Whether that means upgrading your barbecue or investing in one of the best robot lawn mowers, getting everything ready for summer is firmly on the agenda. However, if it’s the best outdoor lights you’re considering, you’re in the right place.

Experts are currently in the process of urging homeowners to think carefully before buying garden lighting this year. According to specialists at Lighting Legends, whilst outdoor lighting can completely transform a garden, choosing the wrong products – or installing them incorrectly – can create serious safety issues.

Below, you’ll find five key things to consider before buying new outdoor lights, especially if you’re shopping on a budget.

1. Check the IP rating

Most outdoor lights carry an Ingress Protection (IP) rating, which tells you how resistant they are to dust and water. Many decorative garden lights are rated IP44, meaning they can cope with general outdoor conditions like splashes and light rain.

However, for reliability in the UK’s unpredictable weather, it’s wise to look for IP65 or higher. These fittings are sealed against rain jets and harsher exposure, making them far better suited to exposed walls and open garden areas.

In our outdoor lighting buying guide, we list the IP rating for every product, so it’s always worth checking this spec before you buy.

2. Look for proper UK certification

Outdoor lighting is electrical equipment, so safety certification really matters. Always check that a product carries a genuine UKCA or CE mark and is sold through a reputable retailer. These marks indicate the light meets UK/EU safety standards for electrical and environmental protection.

If uncertified electrical equipment causes a fault or fire, insurers may refuse or reduce a claim, so it's a pretty important thing to check.

3. Be wary of ultra-cheap imports

If a set of outdoor lights looks dramatically cheaper than similar products, there’s usually a reason.

To reduce the risk, it’s best to buy from established UK retailers or recognised brands rather than unknown overseas marketplaces. A slightly higher upfront cost usually means better durability and far fewer issues later down the line.

4. Check cable length and outdoor suitability

Cable length is an often-overlooked detail that can affect both safety and longevity. If a cable is too short, it can create constant tension at the connection points, gradually damaging internal wiring and shortening the life of the light.

If you need to use extension leads or connectors, make sure they’re specifically rated for outdoor use and carry an appropriate IP rating. Indoor connectors exposed to moisture are a common failure point, and one of the easiest safety issues to avoid with the right accessories..

5. Think about longevity

The overall build quality of your outdoor lights plays a huge role in how long they’ll last outside. Whilst cheaper options can be appealing, lower-quality batteries and materials often mean they can fail after just one season.

If you’re choosing solar, it’s worth spending a little more on well-made fittings with replaceable batteries and robust casings. Better-quality lights also maintain brightness and reliability over time, saving you from replacing them every summer.