Govee is about to launch its first-ever solar-powered outdoor smart lights – finally!

QUICK SUMMARY Govee appears to be very close to launching its first-ever solar-powered smart lights, after a Outdoor Solar String Lights listing showed up on its US and EU Coming Soon pages. Whilst pricing and launch details are still to be confirmed, it’s an exciting step for Govee’s smart lighting lineup.

Govee looks to be very close to launching its first-ever solar-powered smart lights, after a new set of Outdoor Solar String Lights quietly appeared on the brand’s Coming Soon pages in both the US and EU. The listing popped up shortly after Govee unveiled three new smart lighting products at CES this week.

The singular image on the product page show the string lights paired with a separate solar panel, complete with a ground stake for easy placement. If this launch goes ahead as expected, it’ll mark Govee’s first move into solar-powered tech – which is very good news for anyone who wants smart outdoor lighting without plugs or wiring.

There’s no word yet on pricing, length or an exact release date, but we’ll be keeping a close eye on it.

The only image of the Govee Outdoor Solar String Lights so far (Image credit: Govee)

What we do know so far is that the Outdoor Solar String Lights will support Govee’s usual 16 million colours, alongside a selection of preset dynamic effects and the option to create your own custom scenes. Each bulb is expected to deliver up to 50 lumens of brightness, which isn't as high as some of the best outdoor smart lights, but is pretty respectable for solar-powered lights.

The system also includes a 4,800mAh battery to keep things running when sunlight is limited, and with an IP67 weatherproof rating, they should be able to stay outdoors all year round without issue.