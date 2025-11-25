Apple Watch SE 3 slashed by 20% on Amazon for Black Friday

If you’ve been yearning for an Apple Watch this year but the price has put you off, you’re definitely not alone. They’re brilliant bits of kit, but they’re rarely cheap – especially if you mainly want something to track your activity, check notifications and keep an eye on your health.

That’s why this Black Friday deal is so tempting. Right now, the latest Apple Watch SE 3 - which was already Apple's best value smartwatch - has seen a further price drop in Amazon's Black Friday sales.

The 40mm, GPS model is now down to $199 instead of $249 - a 20% saving, which is the lowest ever price I’ve ever seen it.

Save 20% Apple Watch SE 3 [40mm, GPS]: was $249 now $199 at Amazon A full-featured Apple Watch for under $200? That’s pretty hard to beat. The SE 3 covers all the key fitness and health features most people want, including activity tracking, heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, crash detection, and access to the full App Store. It even supports Family Setup and emergency SOS.

Why this SE 3 deal is worth a look

While it skips a few of the ultra-premium features found in the Series 11 - like the always-on display or blood oxygen sensor - the SE 3 still gives you everything you actually need in a modern smartwatch, without the extra fluff.

It runs on the same chip as the Series 11, too, so performance is fast and fluid, and the interface feels super slick. Battery life is up to 18 hours, and it’s water-resistant enough for swimming.

The best part? It’s lightweight and super comfortable to wear all day, making it ideal for workouts, sleep tracking or just casual everyday use. If you want a dependable Apple Watch that covers all the bases without going overboard, this is the one to grab - especially at this price.

However, if you want a few more bells and whistles, you might want to read on...

Apple Watch Series 11 also sees price drop on Amazon

(Image credit: Apple)

If you’re after more advanced wellness features from an Apple Watch - or just prefer a bigger, brighter display - the Series 11 might be worth the extra cash. It features all the tracking tools found on the SE 3, plus extras like an always-on screen, 24-hour battery life, temperature sensing, and hypertension alerts.

Right now, the 42mm GPS model in black is also discounted for Black Friday - down from $399 to $339 on Amazon, which might not be as deeply discounted as the SE 3, but $60 off is still a welcome saving on what’s arguably the top smartwatch for most users at the moment.

Save 15% Apple Watch series 11 [42mm, GPS]: was $399 now $339 at Amazon The Apple Watch Series 11 is Apple’s most complete smartwatch to date, packing in a range of advanced features that make it ideal for both fitness and everyday health tracking. With 15% off for Black Friday, there is no better take to grab it.

The Watch Series 11 is arguably the best all-rounder Apple currently makes. You’re getting more wellness tools, including heart rate monitoring, temperature sensing, cycle tracking, and new hypertension alerts, as well as a longer-lasting battery, and a sharper display - all wrapped up in Apple’s signature sleek design. It's a no-brainer for iPhone users looking to track their overall health.

What's more, it's unlikely that these Apple Watch discounts are going to stick around for long - so you might want to grab one while you can.