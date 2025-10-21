When Apple announced its latest wearables, the one that interested me most was the newest Apple Watch SE iteration. The specs and images looked promising, and so did the price.

The more I examined the press materials, the more I wondered what the compromise might be.

After testing the smartwatch for a couple of weeks, that trade-off became clear. I’m not sure how many people will care about it, though, especially given the long list of upgrades the company added to its most affordable Apple Watch.

The SE 3 now boasts the S10 chip, gesture control, offline Siri, a more durable display, temperature sensing and a handful of watchOS 26 features previously reserved for premium models.

A familiar face in a smaller frame

Once it’s lit up, the bezel feels pronounced, making the Apple Watch SE 3 look a generation behind sleeker rivals. In an age where bezels are shrinking and AMOLED panels are cheaper to produce, it’s a curious design decision not to expand the display area.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

That said, the SE line has always leaned toward the compact and approachable. The new version continues that legacy. Not everyone wants — or can comfortably wear — the chunky Apple Watch Ultra 3. For smaller wrists or anyone after a lighter, more discreet wearable, the SE 3 remains an appealing alternative.

Subtle upgrades, meaningful gains

If you can look past the small screen, you’ll find plenty to like. The new S10 chip represents a major step forward, unlocking features that once set the flagship Series and Ultra models apart.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Gesture control lets you respond to prompts with one hand, including answering a call, scrolling Smart Stack widgets or skipping a track, while offline Siri processes basic requests instantly, even without a connection.

I’d like Apple to expand its gesture library, which hasn’t evolved much since launch, but what’s there works reliably. Offline Siri is similar: simple, fast and secure. It handles the essentials (e.g. timers, workouts, quick health queries) without relying on the cloud, which feels practical rather than revolutionary.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

One of the SE 3’s biggest perks is that it now supports watchOS 26 in full, thanks to its upgraded silicon and added sensors. That means new wellness metrics like sleep score, sleep apnea detection and retrospective ovulation estimates, plus familiar improvements to Smart Stack, the Workout app and the redesigned interface.

All of this fits onto a relatively small canvas. The refreshed workout layout, for example, feels more cramped than it does on the expansive Ultra 3, yet it’s perfectly usable. Apple’s new Workout Buddy, powered by Apple Intelligence, also runs smoothly here when paired with a compatible iPhone, offering more personal coaching during runs and gym sessions.

Sound on wrist

The Apple Watch SE 3 now features a full-fledged speaker capable of playing music and podcasts directly, a feature that originally debuted on the Apple Watch Series 10. It’s a fun addition, even if nobody wants to hear commuters blasting playlists from their wrists. Still, it’s handy when your AirPods Pro 3 aren’t nearby or you need to take a quick call hands-free.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

The GPS + Cellular version gets a further boost from its new 5G modem, which delivers faster downloads for music, podcasts and apps. Apple says, “With Apple Watch SE 3, you can stay connected even when you don’t have your iPhone nearby… And now with 5G capability, you can download apps faster and stream music or podcasts,” implying that the 5G modem is exclusive to the Cellular model.

Charging faster, not lasting longer

Battery life remains Apple’s sticking point. The SE 3 keeps the familiar 18-hour “all-day” estimate, the same figure we’ve seen on nearly every Apple Watch for a decade. Fast charging helps: from flat to 80% in about 45 minutes, or roughly eight hours of use from a 15-minute top-up. But it doesn’t change the fact that you’ll be charging daily.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

In my testing, the SE 3 comfortably survived a full day of mixed notifications, a GPS-tracked run and an evening of music control, but it always needed a quick charge before bed. It’s fine for most users, yet it feels dated when smaller rivals like the Huawei Watch Fit 4 Pro offer multi-day endurance.

A modest price, steady value

At least the watch didn’t get more expensive. In the UK, the Apple Watch SE 3 launches from £219, £40 less than the SE 2’s original price (£259). In the U.S., the entry model stays at $249, while in Australia it starts from AU$399. The price stability reinforces Apple’s strategy: make the SE a capable, entry-level gateway to the Apple Watch ecosystem without pushing costs higher.

Incremental innovation fatigue

The SE 3 illustrates where Apple’s wearable division sits today: mature, confident, but increasingly predictable. Year after year, refinements pile up, yet true leaps forward are rare. The S10 chip, gestures, and watchOS 26 features make this a more capable watch than its predecessor, but the core experience feels comfortably familiar.

(Image credit: Matt Kollat)

That’s not necessarily bad news for upgraders from the original SE or newcomers who simply want an Apple Watch at a sensible price. But for long-time users, it’s getting harder to feel genuinely surprised. Apple can still innovate – the iPhone 17 proves that – but the Watch line is overdue for a bolder rethink.

Verdict

The Apple Watch SE 3 is the most capable entry-level Apple Watch yet. It adds an Always-On display, a faster S10 chip, on-device Siri, speaker playback and temperature-based health tracking while keeping its lightweight, accessible design.

However, its chunky bezel and unchanged 18-hour battery hold it back from true greatness.

If you want the core Apple Watch experience for the best price, and prefer something small, light and dependable, the SE 3 delivers excellent value. Just don’t expect it to feel entirely new.

The SE 3 is available now from Apple UK, Apple US, Apple AU and Apple EU, with prices from £219/ $249/ AU$399/ €269