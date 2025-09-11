Huawei teases WATCH GT 6 ahead of launch with battery life that lasts for 'weeks not hours'

Battery life has always been the downfall of most smartwatches, especially those cobbled by a certain Cupertino firm that I won't mention the name of wink wink.

Even after years of perfecting wearable designs, most smartwatch brands still struggle to get you through more than a few days without needing a re-juice. Huawei, on the other hand, has built a reputation for crafting smartwatches that last a bit longer than your average. And now, it looks like the brand is about to push that even further.

The Chinese smartwatch maker has confirmed that its upcoming WATCH GT 6 Series will launch in Paris on 19 September with a battery life it claims will be "measured in weeks, not hours".

In an event poster emailed to press teasing of the launch, Huawei said its upcoming wearable will boast a battery upgrade stretching all the way to three weeks on a single charge. That’s a serious jump, even by Huawei’s already impressive standards. What's more, it comes at a very convenient time - right after Apple revealed its Ultra 3 pro watch with the headline feature of a much longer-lasting battery life.

Huawei Watch 6 GT: what we know so far

(Image credit: HuaweiCentral)

Huawei is keeping most details under wraps until the big reveal – but leaks reported by WinFuture via HuaweiCentral have already painted a pretty clear picture.

Renders show two models: a slimmer 41mm base version aimed at style-conscious buyers, and a chunkier 46mm model with a sportier look. A Pro version will also arrive in 46mm, according to the leaks, with a larger 1.47-inch AMOLED display and colours like Titanium Silver, Dazzling Gold and Shimmery Black.

Battery life looks like the big headline here, though. The leaks suggest the 46mm GT 6 Pro could pack an 867mAh cell offering around 12 days of “normal” use or up to 21 days in power-saving mode. Even the smaller 41mm model is tipped to manage 8–14 days depending on settings. Other specs reportedly include new TruSense health sensors for heart rate and ECG tracking, expanded cycling metrics (including Functional Threshold Power for serious riders), plus dual GPS, NFC and Bluetooth 6.0).

Pricing is also rumoured to be competitive: around €249 (£215) for the base model and €379 (£325) for the Pro - which, if true, would pit it against mid-range Apple Watches in terms of price while offering far more stamina. Yes, please.

(Image credit: HuaweiCentral)

Will the great get greater?

Here at T3.com, we've reviewed endless Huawei smartwatches in the past and we're often impressed by what the brand offers in terms of wearable and sports-tracking features, especially battery life. While it's a different line, the Huawei Watch 5 earned some kudos in our review earlier this year for its top-notch health tracking, sharp design and thoughtful features that “made us feel genuinely cared for.”

If the leaks are accurate and the GT 6 series builds on that foundation with longer life, smarter training tools and sleeker styling, it might well help Huawei strengthen its spot as one of the world’s leading wearable brands.