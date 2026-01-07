Motorola teams up with Polar for its next budget smartwatch, and it costs less than a pub night out for two

Motorola has announced it’s teamed up with fitness brand Polar for the launch of its next budget smartwatch, the not-very-creatively-named Moto Watch.

Polar's been in the heart-rate and training game for decades, renowned for taking fitness data seriously and not just chucking step counts at you (see also: Polar Polar Grit X2 review).

So instead of launching a wearable and bolting on generic health tracking, it seems the idea here is to bake Polar’s tracking and insights into the experience from the start.

From what's been revealed so far, it sounds like the new moto watch will be an all-day smartwatch designed to keep you connected while giving you deeper wellness tools than you'd expect for a budget wearable. And the big news here is that it's priced at just £89.99 (~$121 / AU$180 / €104).

What Polar brings to the table

When Motorola describes its fresh moto watch as being “powered by Polar”, it means you’ll get Polar-backed fitness tracking and wellbeing features in a budget chassis.

This will include step tracking, continuous heart rate monitoring and heart rate variability (HRV) tracking, plus more in-depth recovery insights, the brand says.

On the health and recovery side of things, the watch boasts sleep tracking with a sleep score, a breakdown of sleep stages (the usual light, deep and REM), and Polar’s Nightly Recharge feature, which is designed to show how well your body has recovered overnight from stress and activity.

(Image credit: Motorola)

For training, Motorola says the moto watch will allow you to log workouts, track distance and activity, and work towards a daily Activity Goal, with inactivity alerts to nudge you if you’ve been sitting still for too long.

It also supports custom goals and reminders – including hydration and medication prompts – which helps sell the whole “all-day companion” thing.

There’s dual-frequency GPS on board, too, which should mean better outdoor tracking accuracy for runners and anyone who trains outside.

Battery for your buck

Hardware-wise, the new moto watch sports a 47mm round face with an aluminium frame and stainless steel crown, plus interchangeable Pantone watch bands.

It also supports standard 22mm third-party straps, so you’re not locked into first-party options.

Durability-wise, it’s rated IP68 with 1 ATM water protection, and the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The other big headline feature is battery life. Motorola claims up to 13 days, or up to seven days if you keep the always-on display enabled.

That’s pretty decent for something trying to do full-time health tracking, and it’s the sort of thing that makes a watch feel less needy day to day.

There’s also a built-in microphone and speaker so you can take calls from your wrist, which is a nice bonus at this price.

The new moto watch is slated to land this February, starting at £89.99 in the UK.

Versions with metal or silicone straps cost £129.99 (~$175 / €150 / AU$260) and will be sold via Moto's website and other major retailers like Amazon. There's no news yet on whether the watch will be hitting stores outside British soil.

If Motorola can nail the software experience and make Polar’s insights feel genuinely useful rather than buried in menus, this could be one of the most tempting affordable smartwatches of early 2026.

Head over Moto for more info.