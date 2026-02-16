Ultrahuman’s Oura rival smart ring is moving closer to reality after fresh regulatory clues
The brand's new wearable is coming, and soon.
Regulatory listings under FCC ID 2A99X-UHRINGPRO01 – first spotted in certification databases – suggest Ultrahuman’s next-gen ring hardware is complete.
Based on the filing ID, the new smart ring will be called Ultrahuman Ring Pro, suggesting a more premium model.
The brand's previous model, the Ultrahuman Ring Air, launched in June 2023 to a generally positive reception.
More recently, Ultrahuman announced a cosmetic update in the shape of the Diesel Ultrahuman Ring, with a more edgier look but the same tech under the hood.
Ultrahuman's business model differs from its main rival, Oura, allowing people to create their own subscription mix via the PowerPlug system.
Specs still under wraps
According to reports, the upcoming ring will be available in five finishes, including Pro Raw Titanium, Pro Matte Grey, Pro Silver, Pro Gold, and Pro Aster Black.
Apart from this, and some minor technical specs, not much else can be found in the filings.
Based on the upgrade from the Oura Ring Gen 3 to the Oura Ring 4, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro will likely feature a new sensor array that provides more reliable readings even when the ring rotates slightly.
Payments, power and possibilities
Many expect NFC to be added, too, enabling the ring to be used for payments and other functions.
That said, the presence of NFC doesn't guarantee the Ring Pro will support contactless payments, mainly because there's no authentication.
However, the filing mentions the charger separately, which could indicate that it contains active electronics, uses wireless power or communication, or includes RF components.
If the charger uses Qi-style or proprietary inductive technology, NFC isn't that far-fetched, as they often coexist in smartwatches because both use coils, though they’re separate systems.
Whatever features the new ring has, we'll find out soon enough, as the filing suggests the product is market-ready.
Based on that timeline, the Ultrahuman Ring Pro can hit the market as soon as March or April 2026.
The Ultrahuman Ring Air is currently 20% off at Argos, selling for only £263.20 (
RRP £329). Use the code 'RED20' at checkout.
[via GadgetsandWearables]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
