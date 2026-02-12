Your Oura Ring could soon know when you’re dreaming
New patent suggests the wearable will be able to read dream-like states in the near future
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Can smart rings tell when you're dreaming? If a recent Oura patent is to be believed, they might soon be able to.
The paperwork, filed last September and published on 22 January 2026, suggests that the company is working to provide advanced insights into sleep or physiological states via its popular wearable.
Reading between the sleep cycles
The patent describes a system that uses smart ring data to learn your normal sleep patterns and detect changes in your physiological state, such as sleep stages or possible dreaming.
Sadly, the document does not actually claim that the ring can determine what you’re dreaming about in any literal, brain-reading sense.
It describes a system that aims to identify likely dream periods and then suggest or prompt the user to record dream content.
However, it doesn’t assert any technology that can decode dream content directly from brain activity.
More nudge than mind-reader
Even though patents can often be hit-or-miss when it comes to companies actually implementing them, the 'dream-reader' technology feels on-brand for Oura.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The company's smart ring, which is the most advanced sleep-tracking ring yet from Oura, is built to turn overnight biometrics into daily readiness guidance.
It already provides many sleep-related features, so adding another one that logs dreamlike states during your slumber wouldn’t feel like a huge leap for the company.
An expanding wearable ecosystem
It’s not the only Oura patent to surface recently. Another recent leak suggests a wearable system that connects multiple devices, including smart rings and smart glasses, into a single ecosystem.
Meanwhile, Oura-rival Ultrahuman is working on its smart home setup, trying to connect wearables with smart home monitors and HVAC units to create the ideal ambient temperature for sleeping.
While we might not see the Oura smart glasses for a couple of years, it's much more likely that information about dream states will soon land in the Oura app.
The latest Oura Ring 4 is currently 7% off at Amazon, selling for £325.54 (RRP £349).
[via Justia, GadgetsandWearables]
Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator for T3.com and T3 Magazine, where he works as Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, action cameras, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019.
His work has also appeared on TechRadar and Fit&Well, and he has collaborated with creators such as Garage Gym Reviews. Matt has served as a judge for multiple industry awards, including the ESSNAwards. When he isn’t running, cycling or testing new kit, he’s usually roaming the countryside with a camera or experimenting with new audio and video gear.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.