Oura-rival smart ring company wants its wearable to connect your body to your home’s air conditioning system

Ultrahuman is busy building a full-scale smart home ecosystem, and, based on recent patents, this might include an HVAC unit that adjusts the ambient temperature in response to your body's signals.

The brand's smart ring, the Ultrahuman Ring AIR, is one of the main Oura rivals on the market, tracking sleep, recovery and metabolic health without a monthly subscription.

The company also has a smart home unit called Ultrahuman Home Monitor, designed primarily as an ambient environment sensor that tracks air quality, temperature and humidity, light exposure and noise levels.

Closing the loop between sleep and temperature

Building on these, the patent application describes a system that ties a wearable device’s biometric data to building climate control systems, specifically HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning).

In essence, the smart ring continuously collects physiological signals, such as heart rate, skin temperature, and sleep-related metrics.

Those biosignals are then sent to a central control unit that also receives environmental data from the smart home unit, such as room temperature, humidity, and air quality.

The central unit analyses both biometric and environmental data and adjusts the HVAC system in real time based on how the wearer responds physically, aiming to deliver better thermal comfort or sleep quality than a standard thermostat alone would.

The patent doesn’t provide a detailed, specific solution for the common-room scenario in which two people are in the same space, with only one wearing the wearable.

It's also unclear how the system determines an optimal room temperature based on sensor data, though it suggests it may use machine learning models to refine comfort profiles over time.

It's worth noting that the patent doesn’t eliminate user control; it anticipates that you could still set preferences or overrides via an app.

As always with patents, it's almost impossible to tell whether Ultrahuman's HVAC system will ever see the day of light.

It's an exciting concept that demonstrates the potential of integrated wearable solutions that automatically create a better living environment with minimal user input.

