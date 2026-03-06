Orion takes on Eight Sleep with its own AI mattress topper – It might be the coolest sleep setup yet

QUICK SUMMARY Orion Sleep launched its Sleep System, featuring an AI-powered Smart Cover and Control Tower. Designed to help regulate body temperature, the Orion Smart Cover offers personalised cooling for each side of your existing mattress.

Watch out, Eight Sleep – sleep tech start-up, Orion Sleep has launched its very own AI-powered Sleep System. Designed with temperature regulation in mind, the Orion Sleep System includes a Smart Cover and control hub that tracks your sleep and cools and warms you throughout the night.

Similar to the Eight Sleep Pod 5 , the Orion Sleep System upgrades your current mattress with AI and smart technology to ensure you get the best sleep night after night. How it works is the Smart Cover fits over your existing mattress, and uses its built-in sensors to track your sleep, heart and breath rate.

Using this information and communicating it with its Control Tower, the Orion Sleep System learns your thermal profile and adjusts the mattress topper to help you rest easier. It’s specifically designed for temperature regulation, as overheating is a common issue many people have with their current sleep set-up.

The main area that the Orion Sleep System adjusts is temperature. It can adjust each side of the topper independently with its dual-zone temperature control, so one side of your bed can be toasty warm for you while the other can be cool to the touch for your partner. Its temperature ranges between 50°F to 115°F and can heat up or cool down in minutes.

(Image credit: Orion Sleep)

As someone who’s always cold while my husband runs hot, the Orion Sleep System is definitely an attractive option to help with temperature regulation, and prevent couples from getting a sleep divorce . The sensors and Control Tower also work to keep you comfortable, and aid REM sleep so you rest and recover efficiently.

As you might expect with this type of technology, the Orion Sleep System doesn’t come cheap, and as of writing, it’s only available in the US . Available in Queen, King and California King sizes and with soft or firm options, prices on the Orion Sleep System start at $2,295.

This is undeniably expensive but the Orion Sleep System is similarly priced to Eight Sleep’s range of Pod Covers. Orion Sleep also offers an at-home Sleep Optimisation Test to customers so the device can arrive pre-programmed for your sleep to help you get started quicker.